The Statue of Liberty

Fundraising

While France was in charge of the statue, the American people were responsible for funding and building the pedestal. To raise funds in France, Laboulaye formed the Franco-American Union in 1875. Donations began coming in throughout the country. Public fees, various forms of entertainment and a lottery were also used for fundraising.

In the U.S., contests, benefits, exhibitions and auctions were held. Poet Emma Lazarus also wrote her famous sonnet “The New Colossus” in 1883 for an auction. But despite these efforts, fundraising went slowly in America. So in 1885, Joseph Pulitzer, a newspaper publisher, placed an ad in his paper prompting readers to donate to the cause. In exchange, Pulitzer would print each donor’s name in the newspaper. Pulitzer’s idea was a success, and the newspaper raised more than $100,000 to complete the project.

Construction

Because funds had to be raised, work on the sculpture didn’t begin until 1875. The statue was constructed out of copper sheets that were hammered into shape by hand and assembled over a framework of four steel supports.