The strange, underground world of ghost kitchens in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH — I have arrived at a neutral location — the parking lot of a Virginia Beach Barnes & Noble — to procure a bag of hamburgers that can't be found at any restaurant.

The burgers in question are not good, as it turns out. They are, in fact, barely edible. But they arrive with a pedigree of sorts. They come from MrBeast Burger, a fast-food chain that launched overnight in December with a boggling 300 locations, stamped with the name of a 22-year-old North Carolina YouTube star famous for filming himself giving away stacks of money to randomly selected people.

MrBeast is not a traditional restaurant, in the sense that you can't actually go there. They also lack so much as a phone number. The burger spot instead has a shadowy and somewhat tenuous existence: findable only on delivery apps, and only if your address happens to fall within the delivery radius.

And because my home didn't fit into this category, here I was in a Town Center parking lot, flagging down a bemused driver who'd traveled only three blocks to reach me.

MrBeast is part of a massive nationwide trend toward ghost kitchens — also known variously as virtual kitchens, dark kitchens or shadow kitchens — an undercover version of restaurant whose revenues already add up to billions of dollars nationwide.