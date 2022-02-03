The top 3 industries for available jobs in Richmond

Skills and Training:

One of the benefits of seeking a job in the manufacturing industry is that they often require little education beyond a high school diploma or G.E.D. If you want to get a job at one of Richmond's top manufacturing companies, you'll need to bring skills like attention to detail, critical thinking, and dependability to the table.

3. Finance

With over 34,000 workers employed in the financial, insurance, and real estate industries, this is one of the cornerstones of Richmond's economy, with salaries to match. The finance industry comes in third on the list, with nearly 800 available jobs currently posted.

Skills and Training:

Many finance jobs prefer a bachelor's degree at a minimum, but this is one industry where the right blend of skills may compensate for lack of formal education. Strong number skills are a given, but communication and interpersonal skills are equally as important.