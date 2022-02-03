The top 3 industries for available jobs in Richmond

Job-seeking Virginians are in luck as the nationwide worker shortage means available jobs are plentiful, and employers are offering increasingly higher wages to attract new talent. In fact, Richmond is cited as one of the best cities in the nation for wage growth, experiencing a 21% increase over the last year. Let's take a look at the top industries in the area for job seekers in 2022.
1. Healthcare
With nearly 12,000 available jobs currently posted on popular job site indeed.com, the healthcare industry comes at the top of the list. From the prestigious Virginia Biotechnology Research located in downtown Richmond, to the abundance of medical laboratories and hospitals in the area, opportunities for employment are numerous.
Skills and Training:
Most jobs in this sector require additional training and schooling beyond high school, though there are some positions that will allow you to gain experience
2. Manufacturing
Richmond is home to over 450 manufacturing companies, manufacturing everything from chemicals, plastics, and paper to metal and tobacco. This industry comes in second on the list, with over 1,000 available jobs currently posted.
Skills and Training:
One of the benefits of seeking a job in the manufacturing industry is that they often require little education beyond a high school diploma or G.E.D. If you want to get a job at one of Richmond's top manufacturing companies, you'll need to bring skills like attention to detail, critical thinking, and dependability to the table.
3. Finance
With over 34,000 workers employed in the financial, insurance, and real estate industries, this is one of the cornerstones of Richmond's economy, with salaries to match. The finance industry comes in third on the list, with nearly 800 available jobs currently posted.
Skills and Training:
Many finance jobs prefer a bachelor's degree at a minimum, but this is one industry where the right blend of skills may compensate for lack of formal education. Strong number skills are a given, but communication and interpersonal skills are equally as important.
These are the top 3 industries for available jobs in Richmond in 2022, but there are plenty of others that didn't make the list. You can find more of the leading employers in the Richmond area here.