Though speeds vary with individuals and conditions, certain species have proved to be faster than others. Peak running speeds are usually brief, as most animals can’t maintain the momentum over long distances. Just as humans can have a burst of speed to win a race, animals may surpass their normal pace when trying to escape a predator or catch prey. Although the fastest runners are no match for the fastest flyers, this page focuses on land animals. Bird speeds can be controversial due to external factors such as wind conditions.
Fastest human
So far, the top running speed a human has reached is about 27.5 mph. This record was set by Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt. He briefly reached this top speed during his world-record 100-meter dash in 2009.
Like animals, humans cannot maintain their maximum speed for long. The average speed for long-distance runners is about 12 mph.
A 2010 study found that humans are limited in speed because we only have two legs. While running, humans are in the air most of the time and during the brief moments our feet hit the ground, we have to exert a lot of force. Runners on four legs, however, have more contact with the ground.
Fastest runner: Cheetah (up to 75 mph)
Cheetahs are the fastest runners in the world, reaching speeds of up to 75 mph. However, they usually chase their prey at only about half that speed. From a standing start, the cheetah can accelerate to 45 mph in two seconds. Though they can only maintain their top speed for short distances, they can run comfortably at 30 to 40 mph for as long as half an hour.
61 mph: Pronghorn antelope
Pronghorn antelope are the fastest mammals in North America. Though not as fast as cheetahs, pronghorns can maintain their top speed for longer. When chased by a car, one pronghorn maintained a speed of 60 mph for 2 miles. In many instances, these animals have averaged 35 mph for distances as long as 27 miles. Although pronghorns can run, they cannot jump.
55 mph: Quarter horse, Springbok
Both the quarter horse and springbok can reach top speeds of 55 mph. The quarter horse was bred in colonial days during the late 18th century in order to have faster horse races. The springbok is a species of gazelle that is native to southwestern Africa. Along with being one of the fastest runners, they are also extreme jumpers. Springbok can leap up to 13 feet in the air.
50 mph: Lion, Wildebeest, blackbuck
Unfortunately for the wildebeest, it has the exact same top speed of 50 mph as its predator, the lion. Lions, however, can only run at their maximum pace for short bursts, so they try to sneak close to their prey before they begin chasing them. The blackbuck can also reach 50 mph, but can only sustain that speed for about a mile at a time.
45 mph: Elk, Brown hare, Jackrabbit, Greyhound, African Wild Dog
Multiple animals have clocked in with a top speed of 45 mph including the elk, jackrabbit and greyhound. The jackrabbit uses a combination of zigzags and leaps to outrun predators. The greyhound is the fastest dog breed and has traditionally been used in hunting and dog racing.
44 mph: Ostrich, Red Kangaroo
The ostrich and the red kangaroo can reach a speed of 44 mph. Rather than flying, the ostrich gets around by running and is the only bird classified as a top runner. It is also the largest and heaviest living bird. The comfortable hopping speed for the red kangaroo is about 13 to 16 mph, but it can reach speeds of up to 44 mph over short distances.
43 mph: Coyote
During pursuit, a coyote can reach a speed of 43 mph and can jump a distance of more than 13 feet. Though they run slightly slower than jackrabbits, coyotes have greater endurance. Over a half-mile distance, a jackrabbit could outrun a coyote, but it would soon get tired and slow down. The coyote, however, would be able to maintain its speed over a greater distance and catch its prey.
42 mph: Gray fox
Gray fox can reach a top speed of 42 mph. Their ability to run at high speeds is necessary for them to catch prey and avoid larger predators. They also have the ability to jump over obstacles up to 6.5 feet high. Fox have claws on both their front and hind feet that allow for good traction. Gray fox also frequently climb trees and leap from one branch to another. They usually hunt at night.
40 mph: Thomson’s gazelle, tiger, Hyena, Zebra
Thomson’s gazelles, tigers, hyenas and zebras can all reach 40 mph. When running, gazelles use a bounding leap, which involves springing into the air with all four feet. Tigers, the largest members of the cat family, can only maintain their top speed over short distances, while zebras have endurance that helps them outpace predators.
35 mph: Grizzly bear, Deer, moose, Bison
Grizzly bears, deer, moose and bison can reach 35 mph. While their average walking pace is similar to humans, grizzly bears’ running pace exceeds the fastest human. A moose can only maintain its top speed for about a quarter of a mile. A bison is extremely agile and can turn quickly and jump high fences.
Birds
Though some birds can fly faster than land animals can run, their exact speed is controversial. Estimated speeds for some species rate higher than 200 mph, but most authorities believe some of the records are exaggerated.
Ground speed
The speed of a bird in flight is often measured as ground speed. This is determined by measuring the time required to fly from one fixed point on the ground to another. No consideration is given to the wind conditions, so the results can be misleading.
A bird flying at an airspeed of 25 mph with a 35 mph tailwind will appear to be flying at a ground speed of 60 mph. If no wind were present or if the bird were flying against a headwind, its speed would be reduced. Measurements made with airplanes and radar devices have recorded flight speeds at lower but possibly more accurate levels.
Fastest flying speeds
Some of the fastest flying speeds recorded are from swifts, homing pigeons, golden eagles and falcons. Two species of swifts were clocked at flying 171 to 200 mph. However, no data was recorded concerning the wind speed or direction, so their true airspeed could have been less.
Other authorities consider the homing pigeon to be the fastest bird because it can maintain a high rate of speed for long distances. It has been accurately measured at a speed of 94.3 mph. Several have flown over 90 mph for distances of at least 80 miles.
During a dive, the golden eagle can reach a top speed of 200 mph. This speed, along with their sharp talons, help these birds catch their prey.
The peregrine falcon flies at speeds of 65 to 70 mph, but has been clocked at diving speeds of 170 to 180 mph. Other sources say the peregrine falcon can dive at speeds up to 240 mph.
Ocean life
Due to its viscosity, moving through water is more difficult than moving through air. Still, several species of ocean life can swim just as fast as the world’s top runners.
There is some debate over which fish is the fastest. Some researchers believe the sailfish ranks No. 1, while others say it’s the black marlin. Both animals can reach speeds of about 70 mph. Other researchers put the swordfish in this same category, saying they can reach similar speeds.
