The world's largest organism

What is Pando?

The largest known organism on Earth is a 106-acre colony of aspens named Pando. Linked by a single root system, Pando consists of tens of thousands of genetically identical trees, cloned from a sprout. In Latin, Pando means “I spread.” According to Paul Rogers, an ecologist at Utah State University, it is essentially a forest of one tree. “What you think of as trees are actually one living and connected being,” Rogers said.

Location

Pando is located in the high mountains of southern Utah in Fishlake National Forest.

Size

Pando is like any other aspen grove except that it’s the largest known to humans. It’s twice as big as the next largest aspen clone. Pando is made up of an estimated 47,000 “branches” that appear as individual trees. Each stem can reach heights of 100 feet tall and 3 feet wide and spread up to 30 feet at the top.

Age

No one knows for sure how old the grove is, as dating techniques for the colony are imprecise.

Elevation

8,900 feet

Area

106 acres

Aspen trees

Aspen forests are iconic in the American West. They have grayish-white bark and yellow-green leaves. The way aspen leaves attach to their stems allows more light to filter through the leaves. This produces more diversity of grasses, mosses and lichens. Aspens are also the region’s single most biodiverse woodland ecosystem. Their bark is soft, which offers an easy habitat for species of cavity-nesting birds.

At risk

Pando does not have formal protections like other famous trees like Redwoods or Joshua Trees do, leaving the organism at risk.

Disease, climate change and wildfire suppression have all taken their toll on Pando, but the main cause of its decline is too many grazers. Cattle and mule deer feast on the aspen, literally eating away the young before they can mature. Pando is now made up almost solely of old and deteriorating trees.

“If we had a community of 50,000 people and every one of them was over 80 years of age, we wouldn’t have a very sustainable community,” Rogers said. “That is exactly what we’re looking at with the Pando clone.”

The older stems are almost all between 110 and 130 years old, which is about the typical life span of individual quaking aspen stems. And nearly every new sprout that comes up is eaten almost immediately.

Because of an explosion of deer in the area, new sprouts from Pando are eaten before they have a chance to mature, and the venerable organism is at risk of dying out altogether.

Elk populations across the West are higher than at any time in recorded history. In Utah, where there were few elk prior to European settlement, the introduced population tops 77,000. The current population estimate of deer in Utah is well over 300,000. Elk browsing may be even more harmful to aspen than deer because of their large appetites.

Possible solutions

Scientists put a fence around part of Pando’s forest to see if it would prevent overgrazing. This had some success, and the fenced-in forest is recovering. As long as the sprouts were actively protected until they were above “browsing height” of about 6 feet, they were safer from being eaten. Above this height, most mule deer aren’t tall enough to easily eat the sprouts. However, the fences aren’t a perfect solution as deer sometimes manage to get through them.

Some have suggested getting rid of the deer by hiring trained shooting professionals. It’s possible that eliminating just a few animals could have a large impact. Aspen have chemical defenses that leave a bad taste in animals’ mouths, so the deer that are eating Pando are likely just a handful of animals that have acquired adaptations that allow them to tolerate the taste.

Another answer to over-browsing would be to have more natural predators of the grazers in place. In a natural predator-prey cycle, cougars and wolves generally keep deer and elk populations in check, as has happened in many of the West’s national parks.

Predators, especially pack hunters like wolves, can also create an “ecology of fear,” affecting ungulate behavior in ways that would benefit aspen. If the animals are constantly looking over their shoulders and forced to keep moving, they don’t linger in the same feeding areas.

This distributes the damage from their browsing, and aspen are better able to regenerate. Wolves, however, were eliminated from Utah more than a century ago due to ranching interests.

Self-cloning

Aspens are capable of both sexual reproduction, which produces a new organism, and asexual reproduction, which creates a clone.

They tend to reproduce sexually when conditions are unfavorable. Pando formed when the wind or a pollinator carried pollen from the flower of one tree to another. That flower then produced fruit that split open and released hundreds of tiny seeds. The wind carried one to Pando’s current location in Utah, where it took root and germinated into Pando’s first stem.

After a couple of years, Pando grew mature enough to reproduce asexually. Asexual reproduction, or cloning, tends to happen when the environment is favorable for growth. Aspens have long roots that burrow through the soil. These can sprout shoots that grow up into new trunks.

Because Pando’s trunks are genetically identical, they can serve as a controlled setting for studies on everything from the tree microbiome to the influence of climate on tree growth rates.

Weight

13.2 million pounds

Root length