There is one global ocean that surrounds the continents and covers more than 70% of the Earth’s surface. It not only serves as the planet’s largest habitat but also helps to regulate the global climate. The ocean is divided into distinct regions. The boundaries have changed over time, but there are currently five recognized oceans: Arctic, Atlantic, Indian, Pacific and Southern. As of this month, National Geographic Society is now officially recognizing the Southern Ocean as the world’s fifth ocean. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has recognized the ocean since 1999.

Recognizing oceans

For the first time in the more than 100 years that National Geographic Society has mapped the world’s oceans, it will recognize five oceans. The organization said this month that it will recognize the Southern Ocean, a body of water that encircles Antarctica, as the world’s fifth.

“Scientists have long known there’s a distinct ecological region around Antarctica,” National Geographic Society geographer Alex Tait said in an interview. But at least in the international scientific community, there hasn’t always been complete agreement on the name and boundary of this body of water.