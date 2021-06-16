There is one global ocean that surrounds the continents and covers more than 70% of the Earth’s surface. It not only serves as the planet’s largest habitat but also helps to regulate the global climate. The ocean is divided into distinct regions. The boundaries have changed over time, but there are currently five recognized oceans: Arctic, Atlantic, Indian, Pacific and Southern. As of this month, National Geographic Society is now officially recognizing the Southern Ocean as the world’s fifth ocean. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has recognized the ocean since 1999.
Recognizing oceans
For the first time in the more than 100 years that National Geographic Society has mapped the world’s oceans, it will recognize five oceans. The organization said this month that it will recognize the Southern Ocean, a body of water that encircles Antarctica, as the world’s fifth.
“Scientists have long known there’s a distinct ecological region around Antarctica,” National Geographic Society geographer Alex Tait said in an interview. But at least in the international scientific community, there hasn’t always been complete agreement on the name and boundary of this body of water.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) officials said the federal agency recognized the body as the fifth ocean in 1999, when the U.S. Board on Geographic Names approved the name “Southern Ocean.”
When the boundaries of the ocean were proposed in 2000 to the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO), which tracks and charts the world’s seas and oceans, not all IHO member countries were in agreement, according to NOAA.
The IHO is one of National Geographic’s main references, among other sources, for consulting on place names.
Tait said that while National Geographic has labeled the ocean on its maps before, it came with a disclaimer about the lack of broad agreement.
“But we thought it was important at this point to officially recognize it,” he said. “People look to us for geographic fact: How many continents, how many countries, how many oceans? Up until now, we’ve said four oceans.”
Now, Tait said, when National Geographic lists oceans, it will mention five: Arctic, Atlantic, Indian, Pacific and Southern.
The water body extends from Antarctica’s coast to 60 degrees south latitude, according to NOAA. National Geographic said it will also use 60 south latitude as its northern limit, excluding the Drake Passage and the Scotia Sea.
Arctic
The Arctic ocean is the smallest, coldest and shallowest of the world’s oceans. It is located in the Northern Hemisphere’s polar region.
The Arctic Ocean is nearly enclosed by the continental landmasses of North America, Eurasia, Greenland and several smaller islands.
The climatic zone is characterized by frigid temperatures year-round. There is continuous darkness in winter and continuous daylight in summer. Most of the Arctic ocean is covered by ice throughout the year. However, the region is warming faster than anywhere else on Earth.
Some species of whales and walruses and the lion’s mane jellyfish are among the few species of marine animals that inhabit these waters.
The maximum recorded depth is 18,211 feet.
Atlantic
The Atlantic ocean is the second-largest ocean on Earth. It is surrounded by North and South America to the west and Europe and Africa to the east.
Because of its size, the Atlantic ocean’s climate varies widely from the north to the south. Warm and cold ocean currents in the Atlantic also influence weather patterns.
This ocean is a key part of trade and travel. It contributes to the economy of many countries with its petroleum deposits on the ocean’s floor and its fishing resources.
The Atlantic Ocean is also teeming with a variety of marine life from shrimp to blue whales.
The Puerto Rico Trench is the deepest feature in the Atlantic Ocean. The deepest known point is 27,487 feet.
Indian
The Indian Ocean is the warmest ocean. It is landlocked in the Northern Hemisphere, surrounded by Africa and the Eurasian landmass. It is also bordered by Australia and the Southern ocean.
The Indian Ocean experiences a monsoon climate in the Northern Hemisphere. Cyclones are common during the summer. Winds are generally milder in the Southern Hemisphere.
The warm, tropical waters of this ocean support a lot of diversity. The Indian Ocean also offers profitable fishing grounds, and the fish, especially tuna and shrimp, are sold to markets around the world. However, overfishing has become a problem in this part of the ocean.
The Indian Ocean has the fewest trenches. Its deepest point can be found in the Java-Trench at 23,579 feet deep.
Pacific
The Pacific Ocean is the largest and deepest ocean on Earth. It accounts for one-third of the total surface area of the planet. It is bordered by the Arctic and Southern oceans, Australia, Asia and the Americas.
The Pacific Ocean has biological and mineral resources as well as fisheries. Petroleum and natural gas deposits were discovered in these waters. It also supports important trade routes.
It is home to the most varied array of plants and animals of the world’s oceans. However, it is affected by overfishing and pollution. Many highly polluted rivers drain to the Pacific, contaminating the waters.
Large parts of the Pacific remain unexplored due to its great depths. The Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench is the deepest known point at 35,840 feet deep.
Southern
The Southern Ocean encircles Antarctica, south of 60° south latitude. It is classified as a separate oceanic division due to its difference in water properties.
Researchers estimate that the Southern Ocean floor has massive oil and gas fields and valuable minerals. The icebergs of the Southern Ocean are treated as freshwater resources.
These waters are also one of the most dangerous parts of the ocean for ships. Choppy seas, storms and icebergs all pose a threat. The remoteness of the area also prevents rescue missions.
This area is home to unique species adapted to survive the frigid conditions like penguins, whales and seals.
The maximum recorded depth in the Southern Ocean is 24,383 feet.
