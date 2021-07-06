 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The worst of Elsa's wind and rain may skip our region
0 Comments

The worst of Elsa's wind and rain may skip our region

  • 0

Tropical Storm Elsa’s path up the Southeast coast is now expected to stay slightly inland, which could mean lower winds for eastern North Carolina and Tidewater on Thursday. Rain projections are still subject to change, but not yet trending excessive locally.

0 Comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News