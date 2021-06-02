 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
There's a higher bar for 'normal' June rainfall
0 comments

There's a higher bar for 'normal' June rainfall

  • 0

Richmond’s “normal” June is now wetter. From 1981 to 2010, our monthly reference was 3.93 inches of rain across 10 days. For 1991 to 2020, that’s up to 4.64 inches and 10.6 wet days. June was the fastest-rising month, factoring in 2018’s record 13.32-inch sum.

0 comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News