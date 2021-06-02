There's a higher bar for 'normal' June rainfall

Richmond’s “normal” June is now wetter. From 1981 to 2010, our monthly reference was 3.93 inches of rain across 10 days. For 1991 to 2020, that’s up to 4.64 inches and 10.6 wet days. June was the fastest-rising month, factoring in 2018’s record 13.32-inch sum.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
