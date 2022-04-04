Thin on the offensive line and secondary, UVA works through spring football

CHARLOTTESVILLE – The 6-foot, 200-poundish former wide receiver jumping in for a few snaps at defensive back for the scout team defense during Virginia’s first spring practice last month doesn’t have any eligibility left.

Still, with the Cavaliers’ roster particularly thin in the secondary, first-year head coach Tony Elliott was happy to throw on a pinnie and help out wherever he could.

Defensive backs coach Curome Cox has found himself doing the same thing, at times.

“Some days we’re only two deep there, getting through it,” Cox said Monday, before joking. “Some days I impress myself lining up in practice.”

As the Cavaliers approach the midpoint of Elliott’s first spring with team, the team’s depth chart is starting to take shape. UVA is deep at wide receiver and defensive end, but barely has enough offensive linemen and defensive backs to operate properly.

With Elliott pushing the pace in practice this spring, it’s been challenging for the position groups that lack depth. But Cox hopes that will serve as a learning experience for his players — and that it will toughen them up.

“I’ll tell you the truth. No one cares,” said Cox. “And I try to give them that mentality. … I tell them, no one cares. Push yourself through it, because that’s how life is.”

Cox has Anthony Johnson and Fentrell Cypress working as the first-team cornerbacks, with Antonio Clary, Coen King and Langston Long as the team’s three safeties, the alignment Clary said the defense has worked on the most this spring.

Veteran corner Darrius Bratton is out this spring due to injury, so UVA is getting a good, long look at younger players like sophomores Elijah Gaines, David Herard and Will Simpkins.

At safety, Virginia also has junior Chayce Chalmers and sophomores Javin Burke, Donovan Johnson and Aidan Ryan, plus sophomore Jonas Shanker, who is working his way back from injury.

“We’re getting better as a group every single day. We just have to continue to work,” said Clary, a senior who played in all 12 games last season. “It’s been work. Some days it’s been really hard, but then other days it’s been fun. It’s just an adjustment we have to get used to.”

On the offensive line, where Virginia must replace all five starters, it’s had sophomores Ty Furnish and Jestus Johnson working at center, senior Derek Devine at right guard, sophomore Noah Josey at left guard, junior Jonathan Leech at right tackle and sophomore Charlie Patterson at left tackle.

Patterson’s high ankle sprain has moved sophomore Colby McGhee up on the depth chart, as well. Sophomore tackle Logan Taylor also is working his way back from an injury.

Players including Devine, Johnson and Leech have all taken snaps at multiple positions this spring.

Virginia has help on the way along the line in the form of two graduate transfers — Mac Hollensteiner from Georgetown and John Paul Flores from Dartmouth — who are expected in the fall, along with five incoming freshmen linemen.

And Elliott said Saturday the team currently anticipates eight open scholarships, factoring in the incoming freshmen class, so it can still add others.

For now, Elliott said the transfer push is on hold as the new staff gets a firmer grasp on what it has and what it still needs.

“We’re not ready to make any decisions on the transfer portal until we fully evaluate the guys that we have,” said Elliott, who noted the injury to Ronnie Walker could force UVA to take a transfer running back. “We’re actively looking at it, but we’re not actively pursuing anybody right now.”

Instead, for now, they’re asking their players to push through short-handed — a classic double-edged sword that both affords plenty of practice repetitions for the players, but also has stunted the development of the offense, Elliott said.

“We’re trying to build the program with the guys that we have in house,” said Elliott. “Going forward, we want to try and continue to build the program with high school guys, but understanding that, in this day and age, with attrition, you’re going to have to be in the transfer game. But I don’t want to be a team that’s constantly trying to get better through free agency. I want to build through the draft and then supplement the roster where you need to.”