Third Person Dies at Richmond City Jail

RICHMOND - An inmate died this morning at the Richmond City Justice Center, according to a press release from the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office.

Catherine Green, executive assistant to Sheriff Antionette V. Irving, released a statement from the department just after noon on Monday.

“The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office reports that there was a death of an inmate while in custody. The Richmond Fire Department, RAA, emergency rescue units, and Richmond Police Department (“RPD”) were immediately notified of a medical emergency with an inmate,” the statement read.

The Sheriff has not yet responded to questions from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, including to share the name of the inmate or preliminary details around the death.

The death is the third this year at the Richmond City Justice Center. Last month, an inmate named Nina Hill died in custody, the Times-Dispatch reported. Hill had been arrested for a minor possessions charge just three days before on Richmond Highway in Richmond’s South Side.

Her cause of death has not been released by the Sheriff or the Board of Local and Regional Jails, who investigate jail deaths.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office told ABC8 that Hill’s death was not caused by an overdose. “There was not an overdose here at the Richmond City Jail,” the spokesperson told the news station.

Hill’s death was preceded by the death of Dantron Harris in March, whose death was confirmed to be a fentanyl related overdose by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The last time the jail had this many deaths in one year was in 2015, when 3 inmates died within the span of 3 days. Those deaths occurred under Sheriff CT Woody, who lost reelection to Irving in 2018.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reached out to the office of Mayor Stoney for a comment, but had not yet heard back by the time of publication.

The jail deaths have also frustrated members of the Richmond City Council, who in July summoned Irving to a meeting of the Public Safety Standing Committee to explain how she was caring for her employees after a series of assaults on jail staff.

Neither the committee, council, or the mayor have authority over the jail, however, which is an elected position.

“What is the secretary of public safety doing? What is the attorney general doing? What is the governor doing? Look what’s going on in this jail, deputies being assaulted, inmates being killed,” said City Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who chairs the committee. “We can’t get no answers. She don’t answer to us.”