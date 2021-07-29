 Skip to main content
This July was cooler than the last, and wetter for most
July 2020 averaged 82.9 degrees and tied Richmond’s all-time hottest month. July 2021 has been much closer to the 1991-to-2020 norm — about 79.4. This is already the wettest July at Richmond International Airport since 2005, but some metro locales were drier.

