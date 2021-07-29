This July was cooler than the last, and wetter for most

July 2020 averaged 82.9 degrees and tied Richmond’s all-time hottest month. July 2021 has been much closer to the 1991-to-2020 norm — about 79.4. This is already the wettest July at Richmond International Airport since 2005, but some metro locales were drier.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
