This September wasn't exactly normal, but it got closer than recent years
September 2019 was among Richmond’s hottest and driest. Then, September 2020 was 13th wettest and coolest since 2001. The mean temperature for September 2021 will be slightly above normal. The month saw excess rain again, but is unlikely to rank in the top 20.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

