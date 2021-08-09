This week could bring a new storm in the Atlantic

If we see Tropical Storm Fred anytime soon, it could emerge from thundershowers currently nearing the Lesser Antilles. The disturbance has medium odds of strengthening as it heads toward Cuba or the Bahamas later this week, per the National Hurricane Center.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
