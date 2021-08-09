 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This week could bring a new storm in the Atlantic
0 Comments

This week could bring a new storm in the Atlantic

  • 0

If we see Tropical Storm Fred anytime soon, it could emerge from thundershowers currently nearing the Lesser Antilles. The disturbance has medium odds of strengthening as it heads toward Cuba or the Bahamas later this week, per the National Hurricane Center.

0 Comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News