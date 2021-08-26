 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This week is pushing our heat statistics into the top ten
0 Comments

This week is pushing our heat statistics into the top ten

  • 0

If the forecast bears out, Richmond’s mean temperature for this August will rank among the top ten. Also of note: Thursday should be our 18th straight day with lows in the 70s, tying the seventh-longest run on record. In 2013, we had 31 days without any 60s.

0 Comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News