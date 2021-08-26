This week is pushing our heat statistics into the top ten

If the forecast bears out, Richmond’s mean temperature for this August will rank among the top ten. Also of note: Thursday should be our 18th straight day with lows in the 70s, tying the seventh-longest run on record. In 2013, we had 31 days without any 60s.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
