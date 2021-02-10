Thomas Dale's late rally falls short in loss to Landstown

Rogers said his team had talked about how to handle a player like Hand, but without a practice between the semifinals and the finals, it’d been hard to prepare for him.

“I felt like my guys did the best job they could standing in front of him, but we fouled him a bit too much and that hurt us a lot tonight,” Rogers said.

In the second quarter, a shot from Jackson Tellefsen brought Landstown even for the first time of the night, and Hand and Joshua Haskett produced points as the Eagles took a 5-point halftime lead.

The Eagles maintained pressure into the third, widening the gap to 10 points.

But Dale wasn’t done yet, and the Knights’ Kylon Lewis turned quality opportunities into free throw attempts, making eight in the final frame as Dale made its comeback.

“Kylon has been our player all year, along with Miles (Phillips) and Stevan Henry,” Rogers said. “When we needed him to go, he started going.”

Lewis and Hand traded shots from the field and from the line in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles held on in the end.

Landstown will host the Class 6, Region B champion in a state semifinal Tuesday.