Thomas Dale's late rally falls short in loss to Landstown

A buzzer-beater on Tuesday night sent Thomas Dale to the Class 6, Region A final, but the Knights were unable to seal a late comeback against Landstown and finished their previously unblemished season with a 55-52 loss Wednesday night at home.
Landstown (Virginia Beach) started the fourth quarter with a 10-point lead, but the Knights (6-1) battled back and regained possession in the final seconds of the game. Thomas Dale’s last-second shot went high, then fell to the left of the net.
Second-year head coach Keyode Rogers said, despite the loss, that it had been refreshing to see the teams being able to play through a season given the pandemic.
“I know they’re hurting right now, but I can’t speak any more highly of this team and how they played together and how they fought,” Rogers said. “They stayed locked in and we had a chance right to the end, but we just didn’t go all the way tonight.”
Landstown’s roster boasts 6-foot-5 point guard Donald Hand Jr., a four-star recruit with 14 Division I scholarship offers from schools that include VCU, Virginia Tech and James Madison.
Hand was quiet in the first few minutes of the game, and Thomas Dale came out of the gate strong with a 9-point run.
But the Eagles (5-1) began to build momentum, and Hand got his first points of the game from the charity line — he finished 13 of 15 from the line.
Rogers said his team had talked about how to handle a player like Hand, but without a practice between the semifinals and the finals, it’d been hard to prepare for him.
“I felt like my guys did the best job they could standing in front of him, but we fouled him a bit too much and that hurt us a lot tonight,” Rogers said.
In the second quarter, a shot from Jackson Tellefsen brought Landstown even for the first time of the night, and Hand and Joshua Haskett produced points as the Eagles took a 5-point halftime lead.
The Eagles maintained pressure into the third, widening the gap to 10 points.
But Dale wasn’t done yet, and the Knights’ Kylon Lewis turned quality opportunities into free throw attempts, making eight in the final frame as Dale made its comeback.
“Kylon has been our player all year, along with Miles (Phillips) and Stevan Henry,” Rogers said. “When we needed him to go, he started going.”
Lewis and Hand traded shots from the field and from the line in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles held on in the end.
Landstown will host the Class 6, Region B champion in a state semifinal Tuesday.
“It feels great because last year we lost here, so we came in with a chip on our shoulder and came out with a victory,” Hand said.
Landstown 12 20 16 7 — 55
Thomas Dale 14 13 11 14 — 52
Landstown: Donald Hand 30, Joshua Haskett 8, Sefa Tanoai 6, Jackson Tellefsen 6, Ethan Ward 3, Elijah Rambert 2
TD: Kylon Lewis 16, Miles Phillips 12, Stevan Henry 11, Donovan Means 9, Connor Peasants 3, Jermaine Coston 1
3-point goals: Landstown: Hand 1 TD: Means 3, Phillips 1, Henry 1