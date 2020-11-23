Three fellow GOP senators rebuke Chase over her 'hate' statements about Virginia Democrats

Three fellow Republican state senators took to social media to rebuke Sen. Amanda Chase, a GOP candidate for governor, for charging that Virginia Democrats "hate white people" and are seeking the Richmond registrar's ouster because she is white.

Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, tweeted on Monday: "I’ve been repeatedly asked to comment on Amanda Chase’s most recent offensive statements, as reported on Sunday in the RTD. Quite honestly, I just don’t have the time to address every crazy thing she says. It would be a full time job."

Chase, R-Chesterfield, made the charges in a Facebook post Friday night. She asserted in an interview Saturday that "this has become a race issue" because of what she termed "a blatant double standard."

She said that if Virginia Democrats are seeking the resignation or removal of Richmond registrar Kirk Showalter, they also should hold Henrico County registrar Mark J. Coakley and Chesterfield registrar Constance L. Hargrove accountable. Coakley is white and Hargove is an African American.