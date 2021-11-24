Three things you need to know when searching for a job in 2022

It has certainly been an interesting and often times difficult time. Since 2019, the job market has changed significantly, and searching for a job might feel more challenging than ever. Knowing where to look and what to look for may help you land an incredible job in 2022, though. Here are three job trends you need to know when searching for a job this year.

1. Short term jobs are on the rise

Most job seekers want a permanent job, because permanent employment offers more security. However, some permanent positions are tough to come by these days. The next best alternative is short-term or temporary employment.

Short term jobs can be better than most people think. They help you meet your short term needs and build your skillset. Short term or contract positions can give you a chance to try something new (new location, new job type, new company) without a lot of risk. Your resume can be better off with multiple short term gigs than with one long term job, and your next short term job could quickly turn into permanent employment.

2. Remote working has taken over