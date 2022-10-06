Three transferable skills to start improving upon today

Leveraging transferable skills, skills that are an asset to any company, regardless of the industry, is how many job applicants get noticed. Since most applicants meet or exceed the foundational requirements of a position (desired level of education, years of experience, etc.) those parameters do not set you apart.

Employers want more than those basics. They want an employee that has more to offer than mere competency for the position. That's where transferable skills come in. They are the extras that allow you to stand out from the rest of the pack.

And because they are not industry-specific, improving upon them will be beneficial to you in your current job hunt, and will also aid you in your future, should you decide to change career paths. Below are three skills you can start improving upon today.

Networking

Having an interpersonal connection can help you enter an interview with a pre-established relationship that will increase your chances of getting the job. Successful networking can also provide you with access to unposted position openings, narrowing your competition to a smaller applicant pool.

How to get started: One of the easiest ways to get started is by attending events within your chosen field. While face-to-face is still the most beneficial way to network, it's not the only method. With many events still happening remotely, you can attend sessions from all over the world from the comfort of your home. Just be sure to focus on cultivating the relationship and not pitching your resume during these interactions.

Decision-making

Indeed.com lists decision-making as one of the top 12 flexible career skills. That's because knowing how to make good decisions shows that you can think analytically, critically, and forecast outcomes. These are valuable skills in any industry and can be extra fruitful if you are hoping to eventually move up the career ladder to a more managerial role.

How to improve: The Harvard Business Review lists taking time to learn about probabilities as one of the top three ways to improve decision-making. This small time investment will enhance your ability to predict outcomes – a crucial aspect of decision-making. If that seems a little daunting, try focusing on improving your right brain by taking in some art or learning a foreign l

language. This can improve your concentration, another asset in good decision-making.

Written communication

Many job descriptions indicate that candidates should be proficient in written communication. This desirable skill has become even more so as many places have shifted to remote work. With fewer face-to-face interactions, we've become more dependent on the written word. Excelling in this skill will serve you well as you compete for jobs or seek promotions and is an easy way to exhibit your intelligence.