Three transferable skills to start improving upon today

Leveraging transferable skills, skills that are an asset to any company, regardless of the industry, is how many job applicants get noticed. Since most applicants meet or exceed the foundational requirements of a position (desired level of education, years of experience, etc.), those parameters do not set you apart.

Employers want more than those basics. They want an employee that has more to offer than mere competency for the position. That's where transferable skills come in. They are the extras that allow you to stand out from the rest of the pack.

And because they are not industry-specific, improving upon them will be beneficial to you in your current job hunt, and will also aid you in your future, should you decide to change career paths. Below are three skills you can start improving upon today.

Networking

Having an interpersonal connection can help you enter an interview with a pre-established relationship that will increase your chances of getting the job. Successful networking can also provide you with access to unposted position openings, narrowing your competition to a smaller applicant pool.