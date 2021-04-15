Three ways to stay on a recruiter's radar post-application

Send a thank-you note

With today’s higher unemployment rate, there are more job applicants for any given position. To help yourself stand out in this pile and to appreciate the recruiter for the work they're doing, think about sending a thank-you note. Although it may feel unimportant at first, this small gesture can really emphasize your interest and commitment to the company, all while helping you to shine amongst the rest.

Stay in touch

It can be nerve-wracking to even send in an application, so we can understand if you're hesitant to keep in touch with recruiters. However, if you want your application to reach its full potential, this continued communication is essential.

Staying in contact can come in many forms. If you're browsing the internet and find a news article that feels relevant to the company or a prior conversation with a recruiter, share it! This will show that they are still on your mind, and it will keep you fresh in theirs.

If you're feeling especially social, invite an employee or recruiter out for coffee! This has a dual benefit: you'll learn more about your potential workplace, and you'll form a stronger connection with a person who can help get you there.