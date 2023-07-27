Traveling Southeast from Richmond, the Capital Trail stretches 50 miles through, both Virginia and American history.

Being an outdoor enthusiast and a self-described history buff, I was elated to discover there was multi-use path connecting the current capital, Richmond, to the original British colony of Jamestown.

I knew I wanted to do a Through Our Lens on the trail, since it combined both of my passions.

With my bicycle laden with camping gear and plenty of water, I made my way through history towards Jamestown, what many consider to be the start of America.

“You can thank Whitt Clement,” Cat Anthony, executive director of the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation, said. “He was the Secretary of Transportation for Virginia and he was one of the people who first helped us to get initial funding for a portion of the Capital Trail.”

Heading towards Jamestown along the Trail, you’ll pass many historical markers. One marks the site where then Richmond mayor Joseph Mayo surrendered the city to the Union Army towards the end of the Civil War. Further along the trail, another marks the first Thanksgiving in America.

“There’s just a lot of history along the trail and along route 5 and the trail is just a great way to show it off,” Anthony said. “In car it’s hard to stop and read things. But on bike, or walking, or running, it’s easy to just stop and read different signs and see what’s going on.”

Efforts to create the Trail, in earnest began in 2003, spearheaded by Clement. However, the Virginia Department of Transportation conducted a a study in 1991 and recommended installing a bicycle lane, according to Anthony.

The trail is maintained by VDOT, with the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation fulfilling the roles of planning future expansions, upgrades, and marketing.

“We actually are a very unique trail,” Anthony said. “Having the DOT maintain the trail and the city of Richmond maintains a portion of it as well, but also the VCTF working with stakeholders, programming, doing events, marketing the trail, so it is a very unique partnership. A very unique model, that you don’t see often in the other states.”

The paved trail slowly transitioned from the farm fields surrounding Richmond into boardwalks over water fowl filled wetlands and forests.

The stories I learned from the markers along the way culminated in arriving to Jamestown; where I was filled with a feeling of accomplishment, having just biked the length of the trail. Also, there was excitement to see the historic settlement and learn more about the history of the site.

Preservation Virginia and the National Parks Service co-maintain the site and the ongoing archeological excavations. An interesting partnership, unlike many historical sites in the country. Yet, a fitting relationship since Preservation Virginia has owned the James Fort property since 1893, before the NPS even existed. Much in the same way the Powhatan Tribes owned the lands before the English settled on the same lands.

I spent the night at the Chickahominy Riverfront Park campground after leaving Jamestown for the evening. I returned the next day to explore the museums and spend more time taking in the scope of the tenuous relationship between the native tribes and the English. All while waiting for the mid-summer Virginia heat to wane before heading back through history towards the modern city of Richmond. From the old capital, to the new capital.