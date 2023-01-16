Through our lens: Removal of Old Gallery pipe organ

Through Our Lens is a weekly collection of photos that focus on people, places, events and themes that highlight Richmond and, on occasion, other interesting places that we visit.

After 117 years, the gallery organ above the entrance to the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart is being replaced. Juget-Sinclair Organbuilders of Montreal is designing and building the new instrument.

Last February, the Canadian company installed a new choral organ behind the cathedral’s main altar on the left side. They designed it to work in conjunction with the new gallery organ.

The process to make room for the organ began this month as a crew from S.B. Cox began removing the old gallery organ, including its almost 4,000 pipes. Since 1906, several modifications have been made to repair the organ and to adjust the sound to what people’s interpretations of it should be. The last time it was completely rebuilt was in the early 1990s.

Eight years ago, a report on the condition of the organ found that it would not be cost effective to repair it again.

The new organ is slated to arrive in April 2024.