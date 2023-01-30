Through Our Lens: Weekends with the Commanders

The Washington Commanders’

2022-23 season started off on an unusual note — one of optimism.

They nearly won a preseason game against the Panthers, and they had a new, expensive quarterback, a proven backup, a well-paid receiver and a seemingly dangerous defense.

It looked as if this was going to be their year. Quarterback Carson Wentz put on a clinic against the Jaguars and threw for more than 600 yards in the first two games of the regular season. The future seemed bright.

The previous season had ended with the Washington team’s stadium nearly collapsing on Super Bowl-bound Jalen Hurts, amplifying the team’s request for a new home. In the offseason, the team got a new name, and during the season, it unveiled a permanent tribute to its former safety Sean Taylor, who was slain in 2007, and introduced a new mascot, Major Tuddy.

Week in and week out, fans flocked to the stadium to watch their favorite teams, including the Jaguars to the Cowboys. It was not unusual for FedExField to be packed with seemingly more fans of the visiting team than of the home team. Still, the Commanders’ faithful showed up to cheer them on.