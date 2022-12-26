Through Our Lens

My grandfather was in the hospital. They were running test after test without him getting better. When I visited him, we spent a lot of time doing things together. I hoped his time wasn’t running out. It was August 2019.

Around 2 p.m. on April 6, 2020, my grandmother sent a WhatsApp voice memo telling us that our patriarch had returned to his maker. For the next year and a half, I would shed a tear when I thought of our last moments, our phone calls or just his name. I knew he was gone, but it didn’t hit me until I was stuck on a Bujumbura-bound flight. Three days after our journey began, my family and I were home.

Burundi looked the same; the food tasted the same; the air was as humid as I left it. But something felt different when I got to my grandparents’ home. I looked at the walls with photos of the grandchildren, home and abroad. Next to my Australian cousin hung a picture of my grandfather. It was then when I realized he was really gone.

My grandmother asked when I would have time to go to the gravesite to say my goodbyes. It wasn’t until a week later that I finally had the courage to go. After my visit to his grave, we got a call that my aunt had had her first child — my grandmother’s 25th grandchild. As the trip was winding down, my cousin made my grandmother a great-grandmother.

And life goes on.