Through our Lens

My hometown, Incheon, is viewed through an airplane window (below) on the way to South Korea, where I was born and raised, after a 20-hour flight from Richmond and a layover in Dallas. I spent most of my time in Incheon and Gangwon-do during my recent visit to South Korea, and here are photos I took casually during my stay. I had not been able to visit in several years due to COVID-19. In South Korea, rich history and ultra-modernism co-exist, which makes this country interesting to visit and photograph.