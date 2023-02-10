ATLANTA — Imo Essien’s bucket with 7 seconds left helped Old Dominion to a 63-60 victory over Georgia State on Thursday night.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson led the Monarchs (15-10, 7-6 Sun Belt) with 16 points.

Mekhi Long added 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Chaunce Jenkins scored 11 points.

Ja'Heim Hudson finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Panthers (10-15, 3-10).

Georgia Southern 76, James Madison 73: Andrei Savrasov scored 22 points as Georgia Southern held off visiting JMU on Thursday night.

Savrasov added 10 rebounds for the Eagles (13-13, 6-7 Sun Belt). Jalen Finch scored 18 points and added six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

Terrence Edwards finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Dukes (17-9, 8-5). Takal Molson added 13 points and four steals.

Liberty 70, Bellarmine 50: Darius McGhee scored 21 points to help Liberty secured its seventh straight 20-win season by routing visiting Bellarmine on Thursday night.

McGhee recorded his 51st 20-point game and increased his school-record points total to 2,405. Kyle Rode added 15 points and Brody Peebles 12 for the Flames (20-6, 11-2 Atlantic Sun).

The Knights (11-15, 6-7) were led by Alec Pfriem and Garrett Tipton, who scored 10 points each.

Gardner-Webb 61, Radford 48: Anthony Selden scored 14 points as visiting Gardner-Webb ended Radford’s nine-game winning streak on Thursday night.

Caleb Robinson added 12 points for the Bulldogs (14-11, 9-4 Big South). Bryan Antoine led the way for the Highlanders (16-10, 10-3) with 16 points.

Lincoln 85, Virginia Union 77: Korey Williams scored 25 points as Lincoln (12-12, 6-7) handed VUU a CIAA road loss Thursday night.