The Richmond area is filled with women who are leaders and innovators at the forefront of their fields – and they’re pushing Richmond forward.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch and The Richmond Raceway are announcing the selection of 12 winners for Women Who Drive Richmond 2023, an inaugral awards ceremony. It was founded to recognize local women for their positive impact on community.

Times-Dispatch’s partnership with the Richmond Raceway was born out of the relationship between both entities’ trailblazing female leaders. President and Publisher Kelly Till is the first woman to hold that title in the paper’s history, just as Lori Waran is the first female president in the history of the raceway.

They were former coworkers at style weekly and kept in touch as their careers grew. After gaining their current titles around the same time recently, they met to celebrate and coined the idea of honoring other women leaders in Richmond.

“There are so many great things that are happening in the region. Women doing amazing things that are making a positive impact to the area and we should celebrate that,” said Till. “We wanted to make sure that as many industries could be represented as possible and we were excited by the turnout.”

Winners work in fields like pharmaceutical manufacturing, politics, law, small business, addiction treatment, sports and higher education. They were chosen from a pool of 80 candidates after a public call to the community.

An awards luncheon will be held on Febrauary 23 at 12 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway’s Torque Club, which overlooks the racetrack. The event will feature an awards presentation hosted by Till, Waran and Kelli Lemon. Tickets are available at Go.Richmond.com/Drive.

“In my new role at Richmond Raceway I’ve been able to meet a lot of people that I hadn’t met in my previous roles. I’ve continue to learn each day about outstanding leaders in our region,” Waran said. “They’re entrepreneurs, they’re philanthropists they’re innovators they’re business leaders who have an extra gear and are really driving our region forward.”

Faith Wilkerson, owner and founder of Unlocking RVA is one of the inaugural awardees.

Unlocking RVA is an event management company with the goal of connecting local upstarts to a wider audience and customer-base. At one end, it can help smaller companies run their own events. At its own Unlocking RVA sponsored events – like Brunch on the Plaza and Cocktails and Chorea – everything from the band, DJs, food trucks and event space are bookable. It also helps promote small businesses through its social media presence.

“Owning a business is a labor of love, its something where you have to wake up and have the tenacity to go just as hard today as you did yesterday,” Wilkerson said. “It feels amazing to be recognized because we all love validation for the work that we do.”

.

The full list of honorees is below:

• Jacquelyn Stone - McGuire Woods

• Jerrine Lee – Richmond Regional Tourism

• Kelly Thomasson – Dominion Energy

• Stephanie Grana - Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci

• Jennifer Wakefield – Greater Richmond Partnership

• Paula Pando – Reynolds Community College

• Jill Cichowiscz – 2EndTheStigma

• Dystany Spurlock – Dystany Spurlock Racing

• Faith Wilkerson – Unlocking RVA

• Carrie Lecrom – VCU Center for Sport Leadership

• Megan Schultz – Sports Backers

• Chandra Briggman – Activation Capital

Close 1 of 13 Women Who Drive Richmond 2023 logo Women Who Drive Richmond is honoring 12 women who are entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders in the region. CarrieLeCrom.jpg ChandraBriggman.jpg Dr.PaulaPando.jpg DystanySpurlock.jpg FaithWilkerson.jpg Faith Wilkerson Jacquelyn Stone Jacquelyn Stone at McGuireWoods on October 15, 2018 in Richmond, Virginia. JenniferWakefield.jpg Jennifer Wakefield, President + CEO of Greater Richmond Partnership _88A8113 RRT Portraits Jill_Cichowiczcopy.jpg KellyThomasson.jpg MeganSchultz.jpg StephanieGrana.jpg PHOTOS: Women Who Drive Richmond 2023 1 of 13 Women Who Drive Richmond 2023 logo Women Who Drive Richmond is honoring 12 women who are entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders in the region. CarrieLeCrom.jpg ChandraBriggman.jpg Dr.PaulaPando.jpg DystanySpurlock.jpg FaithWilkerson.jpg Faith Wilkerson Jacquelyn Stone Jacquelyn Stone at McGuireWoods on October 15, 2018 in Richmond, Virginia. JenniferWakefield.jpg Jennifer Wakefield, President + CEO of Greater Richmond Partnership _88A8113 RRT Portraits Jill_Cichowiczcopy.jpg KellyThomasson.jpg MeganSchultz.jpg StephanieGrana.jpg