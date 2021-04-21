Tips for a memorable job interview

A job interview is a time full of promise. This is your chance to shine. How can you make sure your memorable job interview is memorable for all the right reasons?
Preparation
Proper preparation can remove some of the apprehension associated with a job interview and reflect the value you place on the opportunity.
• Research. How was the company founded? What is its mission statement? What part of the company vision do you think you can impact? This knowledge will not only present you as someone genuinely in-tune with the company and its values but also as someone committed to its future success.
• Questions. Show genuine interest in the position by asking questions. The interviewer doesn't necessarily hold all the cards. This is your opportunity to interview the company as well. While it's essential to do this with humility and respect, it also shows you don't take the position lightly. Take the time to carefully consider these questions ahead of time.
•Practice. Research the most often asked interview questions and enlist a friend to roleplay the interview. Be careful not to practice so much that your responses become mechanical.
Body language
Your body language can often say more than your words. Keep these body language tips in mind.
• Maintain eye contact. But not all the time. Keeping your eyes on your interviewer's face and moving periodically to the eyes keeps you from looking like a statue.
• Sit straight. Sit back in your chair with your feet flat on the ground. Not only does it help you appear more confident. There is science behind firmly planted feet and your brain's ability to multitask between creativity and complex rational thought.
• Use hand gestures. Using simple hand gestures is preferred to sitting on your hands or fumbling with what to do with them. Just make sure they don't get so busy that they become distracting.
• Lean in. Yes, even while sitting straight. While keeping good posture, leaning in indicates interest and involvement in the conversation.
Communication
You can do all the preparation possible and have the best body language, but you still must represent yourself with words. Speaking clearly with natural volume and enunciation will ensure your words are heard. However, storytelling will ensure you are listened to. The components of a story are who, what, when, where, how, and why.
Instead of vague responses to how you would handle a particular situation, use real-life examples of how you have done it, but more importantly, why. The "why" should always be at the heart of the story. Extolling your virtues can be done on a resume. This is the time to set yourself apart by telling your story.