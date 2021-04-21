Tips for a memorable job interview

• Maintain eye contact. But not all the time. Keeping your eyes on your interviewer's face and moving periodically to the eyes keeps you from looking like a statue.

• Sit straight. Sit back in your chair with your feet flat on the ground. Not only does it help you appear more confident. There is science behind firmly planted feet and your brain's ability to multitask between creativity and complex rational thought.

• Use hand gestures. Using simple hand gestures is preferred to sitting on your hands or fumbling with what to do with them. Just make sure they don't get so busy that they become distracting.

• Lean in. Yes, even while sitting straight. While keeping good posture, leaning in indicates interest and involvement in the conversation.

Communication

You can do all the preparation possible and have the best body language, but you still must represent yourself with words. Speaking clearly with natural volume and enunciation will ensure your words are heard. However, storytelling will ensure you are listened to. The components of a story are who, what, when, where, how, and why.