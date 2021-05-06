Tips for choosing job references

References are exceptionally important when it comes to getting hired. As The Balance Careers states, "a strong endorsement from the right reference can convince an employer that you have the right skills and experience to excel in the job." There can, however, be quite a few obstacles in choosing the right ones. Here are some aspects to keep in mind so you're in a prime position to get the job you're looking for.
Know whom to ask
The right references can include past managers and bosses, which is the typical approach. There are also quite a few other people, though, that aren't often considered. Coworkers and clients can also make great references, as well as supervisors from unpaid positions such as past education and volunteer work. If you have any internal references (references that are already in the company you're trying to apply for) this can also boost your chances of getting hired.
Ensure great feedback
The type of reference doesn't matter as much as the feedback you know they'll give. If they can attest to your work ethic, achievements, and skills while on the job, then they are a great candidate. Ensure ahead of time that they agree to give a positive recommendation. If possible, you might even want to get them to give you a written reference before adding them to your list. This way you can know they'll represent you well when asked. Also, do not choose anyone who gave a warning or disciplinary action in the past. You don't want any negative feedback coming up and ruining your chances of getting hired.
Narrow down the list
According to Monster, "Typical job seekers should have three to four references, while those seeking more senior positions should consider listing five to seven." If you have a long list of references, it's helpful to know how to narrow them down.
First, you want to put your references in order from strongest to weakest. With only a few people to recommend you, getting the best possible recommendation from each one is important. Second, you want to choose references who can highlight traits specific to the job requirements. If your job requires leadership skills, for example, choose references who can attest to this. Make sure to divide the references to account for a good proportion of the job requirements, not just one.