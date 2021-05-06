Tips for choosing job references

References are exceptionally important when it comes to getting hired. As The Balance Careers states, "a strong endorsement from the right reference can convince an employer that you have the right skills and experience to excel in the job." There can, however, be quite a few obstacles in choosing the right ones. Here are some aspects to keep in mind so you're in a prime position to get the job you're looking for.

Know whom to ask

The right references can include past managers and bosses, which is the typical approach. There are also quite a few other people, though, that aren't often considered. Coworkers and clients can also make great references, as well as supervisors from unpaid positions such as past education and volunteer work. If you have any internal references (references that are already in the company you're trying to apply for) this can also boost your chances of getting hired.

Ensure great feedback