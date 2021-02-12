Tips for staying on track with your employment goals

However, goal-setting is meaningless if you don't follow through. Here are five steps to help you set and complete your employment objectives.

Create actionable goals

Set the stage by reflecting on your experience and expectations. Take the time to understand what makes you happy and what is fulfilling for you. Career coaches suggest asking yourself a set of seven questions to guide your goal setting.

Once you have taken the time to understand your motivation and career preferences, set actionable goals. Write your goals in simple language that spells out specifically what you will do. Break long-range goals down into smaller tasks. Keep goals realistic and attainable.

Set deadlines

Each goal should have a reasonable timeframe. Having a deadline helps you to maintain focus and avoid procrastination. Deadlines also provide structure for your job search by establishing priorities.

Be accountable

Find another person that you can talk to about your goals. Report to them on how you are doing; get their feedback and suggestions. Look for someone who will offer encouragement and support.