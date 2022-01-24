 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
To mask or not to mask, Richmond area parents are wondering what will happen this week
To mask or not to mask, Richmond area parents are wondering what will happen this week

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras welcomed students back to school on their first day at Chimborazo Elementary last week. Kamras has called RPS’ state accountability test scores “heartbreaking.”

On Monday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order allows parents to decide whether to send their kids to school in masks or not.

Most Richmond-area schools are upholding the mask mandate, despite Youngkin's order, including Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover, as of this writing. On Sunday, the Richmond School Board voted to take legal action to preserve its authority to oversee city schools and enforce COVID-19 protocols. Now Richmond is one of seven Virginia school boards suing Youngkin over the executive order on masks in schools.

On Richmond-area social media, everyone is wondering: will parents be sending their kids to school with or without masks this week?

This post has been making the rounds:

As well as this graphic:

Parents are speaking out on Twitter in support of upholding the mask mandate.

While over 1,300 parents responded to Chesterfield County Public Schools' update on the mask mandate, both for and against masks in schools. Click on the Comment icon to read their responses.

The Chesterfield School Board asked for more guidance from the governor in their Thursday meeting where the board voted 3-2 to uphold the mask mandate. On Friday, Youngkin issued more guidance on school safety.

Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney said that he supports RPS taking legal action against Youngkin's order.

While on Saturday, Youngkin urged "everyone to love your neighbor, to listen to school principals, and to trust the legal process."

Parents are waiting to see what will happen this week and some school boards, like Hanover on Monday, will be meeting to address masks in schools.

