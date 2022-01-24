To mask or not to mask, Richmond area parents are wondering what will happen this week

On Monday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order allows parents to decide whether to send their kids to school in masks or not.
Most Richmond-area schools are upholding the mask mandate, despite Youngkin's order, including Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover, as of this writing. On Sunday, the Richmond School Board voted to take legal action to preserve its authority to oversee city schools and enforce COVID-19 protocols. Now Richmond is one of seven Virginia school boards suing Youngkin over the executive order on masks in schools.
On Richmond-area social media, everyone is wondering: will parents be sending their kids to school with or without masks this week?
This post has been making the rounds:
Virginia GOP moms are organizing. #SendHelp pic.twitter.com/9tPQLDPTpK— Chelsea Higgs (no hyphen) Wise (@ChelseaWiseRVA) January 23, 2022
As well as this graphic:
Parents are speaking out on Twitter in support of upholding the mask mandate.
Today I’m hoping Virginia educators know how many parents support them and their safety. I’ve learned so much from you all—first as a student, then as an advocate. Thank you for loving our kids.— Rachael Deane (@rachaelcdeane) January 24, 2022
As a mom to a 5 month old who just had a COVID scare and an RPS parent- I stand with our School Board and Superintendent to uphold the mask mandates in our RPS schools @JasonKamras @RPS_Schools @NBC12 @myVPM @FreePressRVA https://t.co/0cUBJsFV7n— Stephanie Lynch (@Stephanie4RVA) January 19, 2022
While over 1,300 parents responded to Chesterfield County Public Schools' update on the mask mandate, both for and against masks in schools. Click on the Comment icon to read their responses.
The Chesterfield School Board asked for more guidance from the governor in their Thursday meeting where the board voted 3-2 to uphold the mask mandate. On Friday, Youngkin issued more guidance on school safety.
Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney said that he supports RPS taking legal action against Youngkin's order.
I stand with Superintendent @jasonkamras and the sensible majority of the @rvaschools School Board who voted to take legal action against Governor Youngkin’s unconstitutional and unsafe Executive Order to undo our local mask mandate. https://t.co/hiYFs7lt5o— Mayor Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) January 24, 2022
While on Saturday, Youngkin urged "everyone to love your neighbor, to listen to school principals, and to trust the legal process."
While the legal process continues on the parental opt out of mask mandates for their children in schools, I urge everyone to love your neighbor, to listen to school principals, and to trust the legal process. https://t.co/lnqMjZukof— Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) January 22, 2022
Parents are waiting to see what will happen this week and some school boards, like Hanover on Monday, will be meeting to address masks in schools.
