Tools that will improve your job hunt process

Unemployment rates have skyrocketed, and more people are looking for jobs today than in the past. Unfortunately, that means that if you're one of the many currently looking for work, competition is fierce. To stand out from your peers, it's critical that you understand the tools of modern job hunting. Here are three important technologies you can rely on.
Resume building tools
Employers spend approximately seven seconds scanning your resume before deciding whether to pursue your application further or throw it onto the slush pile. To stand out from the crowd, you have to do more than type up a list of your previous employers in a Word document.
Resume building tools do more than just format your resume to look great. Modern resume building tools will also suggest strong verbs to use to describe previous job duties, and many have videos to follow and blog posts to read which can help you improve your resume. Some of the most popular resume building tools include:
Job search organizers
It's always a good idea to follow your applications after you send them out and track how far along they are. However, if you're applying to a lot of different organizations, it can be hard to remember which applications you need to follow up on. Job search organizers can keep your applications organized and help you remember where you've applied and what follow-up needs to be done. Some of the most popular Job Search Organizers include JibberJobber and Huntr.
Portfolio tools
If you're working in a specialized industry--as a writer or an artist, for example--you can count on your employers wanting a portfolio showing examples of your previous work. Online portfolio tools not only make it easy to design your portfolios, but they also make it easy for future employers to navigate your portfolio and find relevant work examples. Some examples of portfolio tools include:
• Behance
• Weebly
• Wix
Understand the ATS
Most people are familiar with an ATS (applicant tracking system) as a tool used by employers to manage job openings and applicants. This is true, but it’s also important for job seekers to understand how an ATS operates and how to create a ATS-friendly resume. Before drafting a resume with beautiful colors and unique fonts, do a little research on how to best format your resume. Focus on things like choosing keywords, simple layouts, and appropriate details.
The power of technology
Technology can make it easier for you to thrive in today's competitive job market. Not only can technology help you stay organized and look professional, but by being familiar with popular job search technologies, you show future employers that you're ready to tackle today's high-tech industry.
