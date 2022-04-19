Top 10 common cover letter mistakes to avoid

One of the most important things to remember when applying for jobs is that first impressions matter. This means that your cover letter, which is often the first thing a hiring manager will see, needs to be well-written and free of any mistakes. Unfortunately, many job seekers make avoidable errors on their cover letters that can cost them the opportunity to get their foot in the door.

Cover letter flaws

Here are some typical cover letter flaws to avoid:

1. Not tailoring the letter to the specific job

When you're applying for multiple jobs, it can be tempting to just use a generic cover letter for all of your applications. However, this is a mistake. It's important to tailor each cover letter to the specific job you're applying for, highlighting your relevant skills and experiences. This will show the hiring manager that you've done your research and are truly interested in

2. Repeating your resume

Your cover letter should supplement, not duplicate, your resume. Use the cover letter to highlight key achievements and skills not already mentioned on your resume. This is your opportunity to provide more context around your experience and demonstrate why you're a good fit for the role.

3. Failing to proofread

One of the quickest ways to sabotage your application is to submit a cover letter with spelling or grammar mistakes. Always proofread your letter before hitting send, or better yet, have someone else take a look. Typos and errors will make you look unprofessional and careless, neither of which are qualities you want to convey to a potential employer.

4. Making it about you

Your cover letter is not the time or place to talk about your personal goals and aspirations. Instead, focus on how you could benefit the company if they were to hire you. What skills and experience do you have to make you successful in this role? How could you help the company achieve its objectives? Answering these questions will give the hiring manager a better sense of why they should bring you on board.

5. Sounding too formal

While it's important to avoid sounding too casual in your cover letter, you also don't want to appear too stiff or formal. Use a friendly and conversational tone throughout the letter, and avoid using overly technical language. The goal is to strike a balance between sounding professional and approachable.

6. Going over the word limit

Most cover letters should be relatively short - around three paragraphs or so. Hiring managers are busy people, and they likely won't have the time or patience to read a lengthy letter. So, stick to the point and make every word count.

7. Making it all about what you want

Your cover letter is an opportunity to demonstrate what you can do for the company, not what the company can do for you. Yes, you want the job, but that's not what your cover letter should be about. Talk about how your skills and experience can benefit the company, and avoid sounding entitled or like you're owed something.

8. Being vague

Specificity is vital when it comes to writing a good cover letter. When describing your skills and experience, go into detail and provide concrete examples whenever possible. This will give the hiring manager a better sense of what you bring to the table and whether or not you would be a good fit for the job.

9. Ending on a weak note

Your cover letter should end strongly, leaving the hiring manager wanting more. Thank them for their time and share your enthusiasm for the position. Then, include a call to action encouraging them to contact you.

10. Forgetting to sign it

This one might seem obvious, but you'd be surprised how many people forget to sign their cover letters. Always remember to sign your letter before sending it off - and make sure the signature matches the one on your resume.

Conclusion