People seek work-from-home evening jobs for many reasons. Whether it’s to have more freedom, more flexibility, or simply because you’re the ultimate night owl, we’ve got you covered.

This article covers everything you need to know about remote evening jobs, including what they are, their benefits, and 12 work-from-home evening positions that are available right now.

What are work-from-home evening jobs?

A work-from-home evening job is a job that you perform outside the standard eight to four or nine to five work shifts. This means you’ll either be working the evening shift or the night shift.

Evening jobs refer to work done between 4 PM and midnight, whereas night jobs refer to work done between midnight and 8 AM.

As long as you have a stable internet connection, a lot of remote evening work can be done on your own schedule from the comfort of your home office.

Benefits of working remote jobs

Here are some of the top benefits of working remotely:

Saves time and money

People who work remotely save a lot of money. Americans spend $2k–$5k on transportation each year. Since you’ll be working from home, you won’t have to worry about these transportation fees.

Plus, you also get to save money on parking fees, your wardrobe, bought-out work lunches, and more.

Creates healthier work-life balance

Remote work comes with flexible schedules, meaning that you’ll finally have the time to run your errands without breaking out in a cold sweat.

Working remotely in the evening means that you’ll be able to do whatever you want during the day, which will also give you more time to spend with your loved ones.

Provides location independence

Most remote workers get to work from anywhere in the world. This gives them maximum freedom to move to different cities or countries if they want to — all the while keeping their jobs.

As seen in the graph below, remote workers see their location independence as one of the top benefits of working remotely.

Best work-from-home evening jobs

Here’s a list of the top 12 companies that are hiring remote evening employees right now:

1. ORC International

ORC International (also known as Engine Group) offers market research positions]() where you’ll be responsible for carrying out telephone research interviews on behalf of Fortune 500 companies.

Their hours are flexible, meaning you can work in the evenings if you prefer to do so, but you can work mornings whenever you feel like picking up extra hours.

2. Working Solutions

Working Solutions offers call and sales agent positions. The company would prefer it if you have previous call center experience and excellent communication skills. Be sure to include both your hard and soft skills in your resume when you apply.

It offers day and night shifts that pay an average of $15 per hour.

3. Appen

At Appen, you can choose to do long-term or part-time work. The company just needs you to be able to commit to at least 20 hours per week.

You’ll be responsible for performing several micro-tasks of varying natures whenever the company requires them.

4. VIPKid

If you love teaching children, you can get a job as a tutor at VIPKid. You’ll be responsible for giving children one-on-one online tutoring on your own work schedule.

It offers competitive pay, and you can earn up to $22 per hour.

5. U-Haul

U-Haul offers remote customer service representative positions. You can work anytime from 4 AM. through to 5 PM. However, the hours are flexible, so you get to choose how long you work.

Since you’ll be receiving many customer phone calls, you need a good headset for this position to offer an excellent customer experience.

6. ModSquad

ModSquad offers online jobs as moderators and social media agents. You get complete flexibility regarding location and time.

Your role will include moderating forums and social media activity, managing communities, and chatting to customers.

7. Textbroker

If you love writing, then you can get a job as a freelance writer at Textbroker. It has thousands of writing orders available worldwide every day, and you get to choose how much or little you write.

Your hours are completely flexible, and you get paid for your articles as soon as the clients accept them.

Proofreadingservices.com offers full-time and part-time jobs as editors and proofreaders. Positions are for people from anywhere in the world, and you can work flexible hours.

It offers competitive pay that ranges from $19–$46 per hour.

9. Rev

When you work for Rev, you can be a translator, transcriptionist, or captioner and can work from anywhere in the world at any time.

It pays you weekly via PayPal for all the projects that you complete. Say hello to unlimited earning potential!

10. Liveops

At Liveops, you can get a job as a [remote call center agent] (https://www.jobcase.com/articles/land-a-call-center-job), and you are free to set your own hours.

With this position, the company doesn’t hire you. Rather, you become an independent contractor (self-employed), and it simply connects you with opportunities that suit your unique skills and availability.

11. Scribie

Scribie offers transcriptionist positions that, again, provide complete time and location flexibility.

It pays $5–$25 per audio hour. As a benefit, it also offers career advancement opportunities as you can become a reviewer or proofreader if your performance is outstanding.

To be a writer at writersdomain.com, you need to have excellent writing and research skills, and your work needs to be 100% original at all times.

You make money based on the ratings you get for each article, with the standard three-star rating paying $15, while four and five-star ratings paying $17.50 per article.

Apply for remote evening work so you can finally work at home.

Now that you’ve seen the top 12 companies that offer work-from-home evening jobs, you can consider which position suits your needs best, write your resume, and start applying.

Discover the top three skills that you need to land a work-from-home job this year.