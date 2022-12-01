Top 5 skills to highlight on your resume

The skills section is one of the crucial parts of your resume. It is where the prospective employer can find out if you have the desired abilities to excel in the role. Employers may take a considerable amount of time here to find out if they should continue reading your resume or not. Therefore, it's vital to make your skills section stand out. Here are the skills you should include in your resume.

1. Active listening

This skill shows that you can completely focus on a speaker, understand what they are communicating, and thoughtfully respond. The skill is crucial as it shows that you are engaged and interested in what is going on. As an active listener, you need to use different techniques to keep attention on the subject.

2. Computer skills

Most employers prioritize this skill as it involves learning and operating different technology. The skill can be as simple as knowing how to turn on and off electronic devices. Depending on the job, you can have both hardware and software skills. Some software skills are majorly a prerequisite of some roles.

3. Communication

Communication is a huge part of any workplace as it involves giving and receiving all kinds of information. All employers need effective communicators in their industry.

4. Customer service

These are some cues that help you deal with different customer needs. The skill also needs a hands-on problem solver and an effective communicator.

5. Leadership

Whether leading a project or in a management position, you'll need this skill to thrive. The skill involves motivating others to finish their tasks within the appropriate time.

How to improve on a skill

Now that you know the skills employers are after, the next is to identify ways improve on them. Here are a few ways.

Start with the core: starting with what you know and improving on it, is an excellent way to improve your skills.