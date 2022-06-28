Top five weekend events: Independence Day celebration, Barefoot in the Park, Chris Lane and American Aquarium

It is Independence Day weekend! Hardywood Craft Brewery and Center of the Universe Brewing are hosting Fourth of July celebrations early. Virginia Rep is staging a production of “Barefoot in the Park” at Dogwood Dell for free. Two country artists, American Aquarium and Chris Lane, are performing this holiday weekend as well.

‘Barefoot in the Park’

Thursday-Saturday

After its successful run at Hanover Tavern, the Virginia Rep cast of “Barefoot in the Park” will perform three times at Dogwood Dell’s main stage. Richmond Parks and Recreation is hosting the show and encouraging people to picnic in the amphitheater during the production. All shows start at 8:30 p.m. Free. 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

American Aquarium Friday

The Raleigh, N.C., band American Aquarium will stop by Richmond on its national tour for a performance at The National. The band, known for its alternative-country style, has been preforming since 2005. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show begins at 8 p.m. 708 E. Broad St. $17-$20. https://www.thenationalva.com/events/detail/429268

Heroes Fest at Center of the Universe Brewery

Saturday

In honor of Independence Day, Center of the Universe Brewery will host a Heroes Fest to honor service personnel. There will be live music and barbecue from Jus Cukn’. COTU’s beer and special Homefront IPA will be available with proceeds going to support Soldiers’ Angels and Tunnels to Towers. All active service members, veterans and first responders will receive 15% off beer. 1 to 7 p.m. 11293 Air Park Road. Admission is free. https://www.facebook.com/events/540803507609191

Chris Lane

Saturday

Country music star Chris Lane is preforming at After Hours Concerts at Meadow Event Park in Doswell. Originally from North Carolina, Lane is known for his song “Big, Big Plans” and “I don’t know about you.” Doors open at 5 p.m. 13191 Dawn Blvd. Tickets range from $31 to $99. afterhoursconcertseries.com

Let Lagers Ring AT HARDYWOOD

Sunday

Hardywood is celebrating Independence Day early with fireworks, music, games, food and craft beer. All of the vendors are locally owned independent businesses, and music kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Noon to 10 p.m. West Creek location, 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive. $10; free for kids younger than 12. Hardywood.com

— Katherine Lutge