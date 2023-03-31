CHARLOTTESVILLE – During the week, Virginia lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany said scouting Duke felt like looking in mirror, with the Blue Devils adopting the fast-paced, transition-based attack that has helped make UVa so successful in seven seasons under Tiffany.

Friday night, in a pouring rain, Duke did it better.

“They’re going to have to play our game if they’re going to play against us,” senior midfielder Jeff Conner said. “They were good at it tonight. They got up and down the field. Scored a lot in transition.”

No. 1 Virginia fell behind 7-2, never led and lost to the fourth-ranked Blue Devils for the 17th straight time in the regular season 16-14.

“They made plays throughout the whole game and right there in the first quarter and got out to an early lead,” said sophomore goalie Matthew Nunes, who made 14 saves on 30 shots. “They’re a super-talented team. Falling behind to a super-talented team is tough.”

Junior attackman Brennan O’Neill scored six goals and had three assists, and Duke’s defense, led by senior Kenny Brower, took UVa (7-2) out of its offense. The Blue Devils (10-1) stifled All-American attackman Connor Shellenberger, cut off Virginia’s attack from behind the cage and forced leading scorer Payton Cormier to dodge to the goal.

Cormier still scored six goals, and Xander Dickson added four. Shellenberger and Conner each had three assists for the Cavaliers, who play at North Carolina on Friday before visiting Duke on April 15 for a rematch.

Duke has won eight straight since a one-goal road loss to Jacksonville on Feb. 11.

Taken out of its offense by Duke’s defense, and knocked on its heels by the Blue Devils’ transition offense, Tiffany’s team still found a way to get back in the game. It ended the first half on a 4-1 run and went to the locker room down 8-6, then scored the first goal of the third period to get within one tally.

It never drew even but did get to a single-goal margin twice more and ended the game on a 3-0 run.

“Just chipping away and not giving in and not giving up,” Tiffany said. “I’m very grateful to coach a group of men that is sick and tired of losing to Duke and did everything they could to prevent that from happening, though it still happened.”

Virginia hasn't beaten Duke in a regular-season meeting since 2004, though it does have a 2010 ACC tournament win and 2019 NCAA tournament victory over the Blue Devils.

In last year's meeting, Duke jumped out to an early lead in Durham, then rolled to a 17-8 win. Friday night, UVa showed more fight, a positive Tiffany said he'd take away from the latest setback in the series.

“Right out of the gates we were down two, three goals. I loved that this team was determined to not let this one slip away," Tiffany said. "Last year’s team did. And there’s been other years we played Duke and the game has slipped away.”​