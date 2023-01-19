Top things to consider about a career change

A career change is common among professionals, and it is done for different reasons. Some want to make more money; some need flexible working hours; some feel their current positions have no room for growth, and others have changed their interests. Whatever the case, before you take the bold step of changing your career, consider these aspects.

Assess your current job satisfaction

Track your daily reaction to your current job and note the recurring themes. Identify the things you like and dislike in your current job and notice which are more. Identify the causes of the dissatisfaction. Is it about the roles and duties, the company culture and values, or the pay? If you can accurately answer the questions, you will be able to know the route to take.

Identify your interests, skills, and values

Consider the things you have successfully achieved in your past roles. The list will help you know the functions you can accomplish, the skills you can transfer to other careers, and the values you are willing to carry on. You will also know whether the core values have been addressed in your current job, with a strategy to pursue them in your next career.

Evaluate alternative careers and jobs

Brainstorm career options by researching, discussing options with family and friends. Also, contact your network about possible careers and discuss the possibilities. You may also consider a career coach for advice and guidance. Check out job advertisements and consider those that match your skills, values, interests, and compensation range.

It is time to take a new turn in your career if: