Top things to consider about a career change

A career change is common among professionals, and it is done for different reasons. Some want to make more money; some need flexible working hours; some feel their current positions have no room for growth, and others have changed their interests. Whatever the case, before you take the bold step of changing your career, consider the following three aspects.

Assess your current job satisfaction

Track your daily reaction to your current job and note the recurring themes. Identify the things you like and dislike in your current job and notice which are more. Identify the causes of the dissatisfaction. Is it about the roles and duties, the company culture and values, or the pay? If you can accurately answer the questions, you will be able to know the route to take.

Identify your interests, skills, and values