Top three Richmond suburbs based on job growth

A jewel of Virginia, Richmond, is a thriving metropolis with a growing populace. While Richmond has been getting noticed in recent years for a good quality of life, reasonable cost of living, and strong job market, not everyone wants to be right in the middle of a growing city.

Luckily, there’s a strong job market in the suburbs that will likely continue to grow as Richmond gains popularity.

Midlothian

Midlothian is located along the west side of Richmond in Chesterfield County. With its extra-terrestrial-sounding name, this suburb was founded in the 1700s as a coal mining town. It has grown from strength to strength and is one of the best suburbs to live and work in the entire state of Virginia.

Its success when it comes to employment opportunities and job growth can be linked to the major highways that pass through it. Over the last year alone, its job market has grown by 1.8%, and future growth is expected to reach highs of 37.5% in the next ten years. Some of the most popular job sectors include retail trade, finance, healthcare, and education.

Lakeside