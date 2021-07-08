 Skip to main content
Traces of western fires were noticeable in our region
Wildfire smoke fanned out from Canada over the past week. Aloft, it led to more vivid sunrise and sunset skies over Virginia. At ground level, air quality was slightly diminished (moderate) on Wednesday. Less particulate pollution is expected on Thursday.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

