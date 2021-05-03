Tracey Mallory: Even small gestures leave lasting marks

In nursing, I’ve learned that not all things can be fixed. But no matter what, we can show empathy and compassion to others in their most vulnerable moments.

Even in the worst cases, small gestures can help.

I remember one case in particular. I was working with a patient who had been newly diagnosed with cancer, and her husband and her daughter were in the hospital room with her. As I spoke with them, the daughter mentioned that it was her parents’ 53rd wedding anniversary.

I peeked in on them throughout the morning, and every time, my patient’s husband was sitting next to her, holding her hand and comforting her. On my lunch break, I got balloons and sparkling cider, and I asked the cafeteria if they had any cake.

When it was time for dinner, I spread a flat bed sheet over the bedside table and set the balloons and sparkling cider on it. And the cafeteria brought up slices of cake for the family. It made a bad time a little easier to bear.

Two days later, my patient’s husband was killed in a car accident. Shortly afterward, my patient passed away. I went to the viewing, and the couple’s caskets were side by side.