Track talk at Richmond Raceway

TRACK TALK

What some participants were saying before Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400, NASCAR’s Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway:

“Richmond, this region, Virginia as a whole, gets only a few chances to be on a national stage – to show up and show off. This is that chance. I want us to show what an amazing region we are, what an amazing community we are – and show it for all the land to see. I think it will be incredibly fun. I cannot wait. It’s great just having the race weekend finally arrive.”

— Lori Collier Waran, on her first race as Richmond Raceway president

“If we don’t make the playoffs, being fourth in points means absolutely nothing. We need to win, and Richmond is a good place to make that happen. [Truex has won three of the last six races at the ¾-mile track.] Sometimes strategy makes all the difference – do you stop for fresh tires or stay out for track position? If you make the right call you look like a hero. But if you don’t get that caution flag you were counting on, maybe you don’t look so smart.

“We can still win races and battle for the championship. We’ve had cars capable of winning plenty of races, we just haven’t been able to get that box in victory lane checked off. So far, it has just been one of those years.”

— Martin Truex Jr., on the risk of missing the cut for the 16-driver Cup Series playoffs, despite being fourth in the point standings, if he doesn’t win one of the next three races

“I feel it from within. When I run bad here, I feel it a little bit harder than I do on any other type of race track. I know what I really need to feel at this track, and it’s frustrating when I can’t get my car to do those things.

“I would say I always feel more pressure coming to this race track in general. Martinsville is probably a very, very close No. 2. It doesn’t always mean you’re going to have success because you know what you need.”

— Denny Hamlin (a Manchester High School graduate), on the emotional impact of racing on his home track

“I certainly feel like my team has gotten the worse end of our altercations. The results of those races show that’s the case.

“Obviously, we’re going to have some tough, close racing against each other as the season goes on – in the regular season and in the playoffs. We’ll just have to see how that works out.

— Hamlin, on whether he wants Ross Chastain to worry that Hamlin may not be done paying Chastain back for Chastain’s aggressive moves that have proven costly to Hamlin

“I think we understand each other a lot more now, and we just keep racing each other week in, week out. What’s so cool is I’m getting to race against Denny Hamlin, every week. That means I’m doing something right.”

— Ross Chastain, on the back-and-forth with Hamlin

“I want him to do what he wants to do, and go out the way he wants to go out. He and I have had a conversation where he said, ‘Ah, a Pocono qualifying crash isn’t necessarily the best way of going out.’ And I’m like, ‘You know, you’re a thousand percent right.’ So I just wish him the best that he can continue to get better and feel better and get through the processes of what this is.

“It’s nothing like breaking a bone and being out with an arm injury or leg injury or foot injury or anything like that, obviously. It’s the melon on top of your head that’s very important to your well-being going forward.”

— Kyle Busch, on brother Kurt Busch’s concussion-like symptoms, which have sidelined him for four races following a crash during a qualifying lap at Pocono Raceway