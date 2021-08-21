'Trailblazer' Maxine Fitzgerald opened doors as first full-time Black student at Roanoke College

When Maxine Fitzgerald walked through the doors of Roanoke College for the first time in 1964, she opened them for others.
Virginia “Maxine” Fitzgerald, a woman who quietly made history by becoming the first Black full-time student enrolled at Roanoke College and one of the first African Americans to enroll at a private college in Virginia, died on Aug. 14. She was 75.
Fitzgerald was born in 1945, the oldest of four children. She grew up in Vinton.
She was an honor student at all-Black G.W. Carver School in Salem. For 26 years, from 1940 to 1966, Black children were bused to the school from all over Roanoke County. The school, named after the prominent Black agricultural scientist and inventor, decided to integrate in 1966 following court orders to do so.
At her funeral service on Friday, those who knew her described her as “tenacious” and a “trailblazer” and “soldier” for her community and God as an active member of her church.
“Maxine was an icon in our community,” said Tom Hopper, who grew up next door to the Fitzgeralds. “She was a woman who did great things.”
Fitzgerald graduated from the Carver School in 1964 at the top of her class. She had offers to attend two historically Black colleges, but she had her eyes on Roanoke College. She said it was her “first choice” because it offered some courses not available at the other schools.
“I want to major in biology,” Fitzgerald told The Roanoke Times in 1964. After graduating, she hoped to teach for a few years and then go back to school to become a psychologist.
Five Black students applied to attend Roanoke College in 1964, but only Fitzgerald was accepted. Fitzgerald became the first person in her family to attend college.
“This girl is so qualified,” Perry Kendig, the president of the college at the time, told the newspaper then.
Many colleges and universities in the South refused to admit Black applicants until the 1950s or 1960s. At Roanoke College, Black students attended as “special students,” but never as full-time students until Fitzgerald enrolled. It wasn’t until after the Brown v. Board of Education case and the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that institutions of higher learning began to gradually admit more Black students.
Ken Belton enrolled at Roanoke College less than a decade after Fitzgerald graduated. At the time, other Black students were attending the college, but he was still one of very few.
“She opened the door for others like me to attend Roanoke College,” said Belton, who is now on the college’s board of trustees.
At the small private college, Fitzgerald didn’t encounter problems because of her race, according to an interview she gave to Roanoke College 50 years after she graduated. She was a member of the Women’s Athletic Association and Roanoke College Choice.
She took a gap year to work, in part because her parents couldn’t pay for her education and it was hard to get loans. She returned to school a year later and graduated in 1969 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She earned her master’s degree in clinical psychology from what is now Radford University.
She worked as a psychology technician at the Veterans Administration in Salem for 29 years before retiring in 1995.
“Roanoke College had everything to do with who I am today,” Fitzgerald said during her interview with Roanoke College.
As institutions of higher learn work to improve issues of equity and inclusion on campuses, Belton credited Fitzgerald for setting that mission in motion nearly six decades ago.
“Maxine being the first African American full-time student has everything to do with the current community, diversity and inclusion at Roanoke College,” he said. “Someone had to do it, and we appreciate and honor her for doing it. While she may not have understood what she was doing at that time, it means a lot in today’s environment. And because of that, Roanoke College is now a more united community, has a more diverse campus, and has opened the door to include the door to everyone, no matter who you are.”