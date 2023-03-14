BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE— Optioned INF Joey Ortiz to the minor league camp. Reassigned RHP Kyle Dowdy, SS Jackson Holliday and INF Connor Norby to the minor league camp.

BOSTON— Optioned LHP Chris Murphy to Worcester (IL).

DETROIT— Optioned RHPs Rony Garcia and Brendan White, INF Andre Lipcius and OF Parker Meadows to Toledo (IL). Reassigned LHP Zach Logue to the minor league camp.

MINNESOTA— Optioned LHP Brent Headrick and INF Edouard Julien to St. Paul (IL). Reassigned RHPs Blayne Enlow, Cody Laweryson, Patrick Murphy, Austin Schulfer and INF Aaron Sabato to the minor league camp.

NEW YORK— Optioned RHP Deivi Garcia to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and assigned him to the minor league camp. Assigned RHPs Matt Bowman, Demarcus Evan and Ryan Webber and LHP Tanner Tully to the minor league camp.

TORONTO— Agreed to terms with 2B Ernie Clement (UVa) on a minor league contract.

National League

ARIZONA— Optioned OF Dominic Fletcher and RHP Justin Martinez to Reno (PCL). Reassigned OF Dominic Canzone and LHP Tyler Gilbert to the minor league camp.

COLORADO— Optioned OF Brendon Doyle to Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI— Optioned RHPs Sixto Sanchez and George Soriano and INF Xavier Edwards to Jacksonville (IL). Reassigned INF Nasim Nunez to the minor league camp.

SAN FRANCISCO— Reassigned LHP Kyle Harrison to the minor league camp. Optioned INF Isan Diaz and RHPs Tristan Beck and Keaton Winn to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON— Optioned RHPs Cory Abbott, Jordan Weems and Jake Irvin to Rochester (IL) and RHP Jackson Rutledge to Harrisburg (EL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Sam Merrill to a rest-of-season contract.

UTAH JAZZ — Signed G Kris Dunn to a rest-of-season contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA — Signed LB Kyzir White, K Matt Prater and OL Kelvin Beachum to two-year contracts. Re-signed RB Corey Clement to a one-year contract.

ATLANTA — Signed QB Taylor Heinicke (ODU) to a two-year contract.

BALTIMORE — Signed LB Del'Shawn Phillips to a restricted tender contract.

BUFFALO — Re-signed LB Tyrel Dodson to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA — Declined the restricted tender contract for CB Myles Hartsfield. Released OL Pat Elflein.

CHICAGO — Re-signed LS Patrick Scales and OL Dieter Eiselen to one-year contracts and FB Khari Blasingame to a two-year contract extension.

CINCINNATI — Re-signed LB Germaine Pratt to a three-year contract.

CLEVELAND — Re-signed LB Sione Takitaki to a one-year contract.

DALLAS — Re-signed S Donovan Wilson to a three-year contract.

DENVER — Signed RB Samaje Perine to a two-year contract. Placed WRs Freddie Swain and Victor Bolden on waivers.

DETROIT — Re-signed T Matt Nelson. Resigned DL John Cominsky to a two-year contract. Signed CB Emmanuel Moseley to a one-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS — Traded CB Stephon Gilmore to Dallas in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.

JACKSONVILLE — Re-signed S Andrew Wingard to a three-year contract.

HOUSTON — Released G A.J. Cann. Signed WR Noah Brown to a one-year contract. Re-signed DE Derek Rivers to a one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY — Signed TE Jody Fortson to a tendered contract.

LAS VEGAS — Signed WR Jakobi Meyers to a three-year contract. Re-signed OL Brandon Parker to a one-year contract. Traded TE Darren Waller to the New York Giants for a third-round draft pick. Signed WR Phillip Dorsett.

L.A. CHARGERS — Re-signed RT Trey Pipkins to a three-year contract.

MIAMI— Re-signed RBs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson to two-year contracts.

MINNESOTA — Re-signed QB Nick Mullens and C Garrett Bradbury to a three-year contact.

NEW ENGLAND — Signed DB Myles Bryant to a tendered contract. Signed OT Calvin Anderson to a two-year contract.

N.Y. JETS — Signed WR Allen Lazard to a four-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA — Signed RB Rashaad Penny. Re-signed RB Boston Scott to a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH — Re-signed S Damontae Kazee to a two-year contract and DT Larry Ogunjobi to a three-year contract. Signed G Nate Herbig to a two-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO — Signed C Jake Brendel to a four-year contract.

SEATTLE — Released DT Quinton Jefferson. Signed S Ryan Neal to a right of refusal tendered contract.

TAMPA BAY — Traded G Shaq Mason to Houston in exchange for two draft picks.

TENNESSEE — Signed LB Luke Gifford to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON — Released RB J.D. McKissic. Signed S Jeremy Reaves to a tendered contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA — Recalled F Bokondji Imama and D Michael Kesselring from Tucson (AHL) loans.

BOSTON — Reassigned G Michael DiPietro to Providence (AHL) from Maine (ECHL).

COLORADO — Recalled C Alex Galchenyuk from Colorado (AHL) loan.

NASHVILLE — Recalled D Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee (AHL).

N.Y. ISLANDERS — Reinstated C Jean-Gabriel Pageau to the active roster from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA — Recalled G Samuel Ersson from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loan.