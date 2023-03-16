BASEBALL American League

KANSAS ROYALS — Signed LHP Jake Brentz to a two-year contract.

National League

ARIZOA — Signed SS Jonathan Guzman to a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS — Optioned LHP Connor Thomas, C Ivan Herrera and OF Moises Gomez to Memphis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO — Optioned OF Luis Matos to Richmond (EL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Golden State F Draymond Green one game without pay for receiving his 16th technical foul of the 2022-23 season in a game against the LA Clippers on March 16.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE — Re-signed LS Nick Moore to a two-year contract. Re-signed S Geno Stone.

CAROLINA — Agreed to terms with TE Ian Thomas.

CHICAGO — Signed DT Andrew Billings. Released QB Trevor Siemian. Agreed to terms with DL Andrew Billings on a one-year contract, pending a physical.

CINCINNATI — Re-signed Trayveon Williams and WR Trent Taylor to a one-year contract. Signed OL Cody Ford to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND — Re-signed LB Sione Takitaki. Agreed to terms with S Juan Thornhill (UVa).

DALLAS — Re-signed CB C.J. Goodwin to a one-year contract.

DETROIT — Signed G Graham Glasgow to a one-year contract.

HOUSTON — Released DE Mario Addison, OL A.J. Cann and LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

L.A. CHARGERS — Announced S Nasir Adderley will retire.

MIAMI — Re-signed OL Geron Christian to a one-year contract. Signed OL Dan Feeney and WR Braxton Berrios to one-year contracts. Re-signed FB John Lovett, RB Myles Gaskin, LB Duke Riley and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. Signed QB Mike White.

MINNESOTA — Agreed to terms with RB Alexander Mattison and S Harrison Smith. Re-signed OL Austin Schlottmann to a one-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND — Re-signed LB Mack Wilson to a one-year contract. Signed T Calvin Anderson. Released QB Brian Hoyer.

NEW ORLEANS — Re-signed P Blake Gillikin.

N.Y. GIANTS — Signed WR Paris Campbell. Re-signed OLB Jihad Ward to a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with WR Darius Slayton.

PITTSBURGH — Released LB Myles Jack. Signed LB Elandon Roberts to a two-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO — Re-signed DL T.Y. McGill and LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE — Signed OL Evan Brown.

TAMPA BAY — Signed RB Chase Edmonds to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE — Released OLB Bud Dupree. Agreed to terms with WR Nick Westbrook on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA — Recalled F Bokondji Imama and D Noah Laaouan from Tucson (AHL).

BOSTON — Assigned G Michael DiPietro to Maine (ECHL) from Providence (AHL).

COLUMBUS — Signed RW Cameron Butler to a three-year, entry-level contract.

FLORIDA — Assigned G Evan Fitzpatrick to Charlotte (AHL) from Florida (ECHL)

NASHVILLE — Recalled C Michael McCarron form Milwaukee (AHL). Assigned LW Egor Afanasyev to Milwaukee.

PITTSBURGH — Reinstated C Ryan Poehling to the active roster from injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY — Assigned F Jaydon Dureau to Orlando (ECHL) from Syracuse (AHL).

TORONTO — Recalled LW Alex Steeves from Toronto (AHL).