FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA — Re-signed OL Will Hernandez to a two-year contract and LB Ezekiel Turner to a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with LB Kyzir White, OL Hjalte Froholdt on two-year contracts and DL Kevin Strong on a one-year contract.

BALTIMORE — Signed RB Justice Hill to a two-year contract. Signed QB Tyler Huntley to a tendered contract.

BUFFALO — Signed WR Deonte Harty to a two-year contract. Re-signed S Jordan Poyer.

CAROLINA — Signed TE Hayden Hurst to a three-year contract.

CHICAGO — Agreed to terms with LB T.J. Edwards, DE DeMarcus Walker, OL Nate Davis and RB Travis Homer.

CINCINNATI — Re-signed RB Trayveon Williams.

CLEVELAND — Re-signed C Ethan Pocic and CB A.J. Green. Agreed to terms with DT Dalvin Tomlinson and DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

DALLAS — Released RB Ezekiel Elliott. Agreed to terms with OT Tyron Smith.

DENVER — Signed CB/KR Tremon Smith to a two-year contract.

GREEN BAY — Signed OT Yosh Nijman to a tendered contract. Re-signed TE Tyler Davis and CB Keisean Nixon.

HOUSTON — Signed DT Sheldon Rankins to a one-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS — Re-signed WR Ashton Dulin to a two-year contract. Signed DT Taven Bryan to a one-year contract. Released QB Matt Ryan.

JACKSONVILLE — Re-signed CB Tevaughn Campbell to a one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY — Signed QB Shane Buechele to an exclusive rights tender.

LAS VEGAS — Re-signed S Roderic Teamer.

L.A. RAMS — Signed DT Michael Hoecht, CB Shaun Jolly and LB Christian Rozeboom to tendered contracts.

MIAMI — Re-signed OT Kendall Lamm. Signed DB DeShon Elliott. Re-signed RB Myles Gaskin to a one-year contract. Claimed WR Freddie Swain from Denver waivers. Signed TE Eric Saubert to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA — Agreed to terms with OLB Marcus Davenport, CB Byron Murphy Jr. and TE Josh Oliver. Re-signed TE Ben Ellefson and OLB Kenny Willekes.

NEW ENGLAND — Signed OT Riley Reiff. Signed OT Yodny Cajuste to a tendered contract. Signed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to a three-year contract.

NEW ORLEANS — Signed DT Khalen Saunders to a three-year contract.

PITTSBURGH — Agreed to terms with LB Cole Holcomb on a three-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO — Signed DE Clelin Ferrell (Benedictine) to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE — Signed CB Michael Jackson to a exclusive rights tendered contract.

TAMPA BAY — Re-signed OLB Anthony Nelson to a two-year contract and LB Lavonte David to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE — Signed DT Teair Tart and G/C Aaron Brewer to second round tendered contracts. Agreed to terms with DT Naquan Jones on an exclusive rights tendered contract.

WASHINGTON — Agreed to terms with C Tyler Larsen on a contract extension. Re-signed DE Efe Obada to a one-year contract.

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON — Reassigned LHP Matt Dermody to the minor league camp. Optioned 2B Emmanuel Valdez to Worcester (IL).

CLEVELAND — Optioned 3B Jhonkensy Noel, SSs Juan Brito, Jose Tena and Angel Martinez to Columbus (IL). Released S John Johnson III and DE Jadeveon Clowney.

DETROIT — Optioned RHP Brendan White, 3B Andre Lipcius and OF Parker Meadows to Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY — Optioned RHPs Jackson Kowar and Max Castillo and INF Samad Taylor to Omaha (IL).

MINNESOTA — Optioned LHP Brent Headrick to St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK — Reassigned OF Michael Hermosillo to the minor league camp.

TAMPA BAY — Placed RHP Andrew Kittredge on the 60-day IL.

TEXAS — Optioned RHP Yerry Rodriguez to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA — Optioned RHP Ian Anderson to Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI — Optioned SS Elly De La Cruz and RHPs Casey Legumina and Ricky Karcher to Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES — Optioned OFs Jonny DeLuca and Andy Pages, SS Eddys Leonard and C Diego Cartaya to Tulsa (TL) and 2B Michael Busch to Oklahoma (PCL).

MIAMI — Optioned RHP George Soriano and SS Xavier Edwards to Jacksonville (IL).

MILWAUKEE — Optioned RHPs Janson Junk and Cam Robinson and LHP Ethan Small to Nashville (IL) and RHP Abner Uribe to Biloxi.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM — Signed C Nikita Nesterenko to a three-year, entry-level contract.

BOSTON — Recalled C Jakub Lauko on an emergency basis.

CHICAGO — Promoted G Anton Khudobin from Rockford (AHL).

DETROIT — Reassigned Fs Austin Czarnik and Matt Luff to Grand Rapids (AHL).

FLORIDA — Reassigned G Evan Fitzpatrick to Charlotte (AHL) from Florida (ECHL).

MONTREAL — Signed D Jayden Struble to a two-year, entry-level contract.

SEATTLE — Recalled RW John Hayden from Coachella Valley (AHL).

TAMPA BAY — Reassigned F Jaydon Dureau to Orlando (AHL).