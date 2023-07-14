This is a challenge Brian Stevens has conquered previously in his college football career.

Not the maneuver and leap in levels from the nonscholarship Pioneer Football League of the FCS to the ACC and Power Five yet but the test to achieve and succeed as an undersized offensive lineman.

“I’ve got no problem with it,” Stevens, who transferred from Dayton to Virginia earlier this summer, said matter-of-factly on Thursday with less than three weeks to go until he embarks on his first training camp with the Cavaliers. In August, UVa will continue to retool its offensive front, and part of configuring the unit includes determining how Stevens and his fellow transfer newcomer Jimmy Christ, formerly of Penn State, fit in.

Stevens was an All-Pioneer Football League first-teamer in 2022 for his performance as the Flyers’ left guard.

But he had to develop into that all-conference caliber player on the O-Line, considering he spent two years just trying to bulk up to play on the front. Stevens said he arrived for his freshman season at Dayton in 2019 weighing only 235 pounds. As a skinny high schooler, Stevens played some linebacker and even punted before transitioning — because his team at Milford (Ohio) High School needed bodies elsewhere — to play offensive and defensive line and eventually becoming the runner-up to former UVa defensive lineman Jowon Briggs for the Eastern Cincinnati Conference’s defensive-player-of-the-year honor as a senior.

“So, through the recruiting process it was funny to figure out who wanted me for O-Line and who wanted me for D-Line,” Stevens said with a smile.

It was a dilemma Dayton faced, too, former longtime Flyers coach Rick Chamberlin noted.

“When we were recruiting [Stevens], the first thing we saw was that he was athletic,” said Chamberlin, whose 15-year run at the helm of the program ended with his retirement at the conclusion of last season.

“He’s an athletic lineman, and that’s whether you’re talking defense or offense and we were kind of going back and forth on it,” Chamberlin recalled, “so I think initially, we surprised him when we told him that we were going to start him out on offense.”

Chamberlin said he believed Stevens’ defensive background would help turn him into a good offensive lineman.

Stevens said his first fall as a scout-teamer was difficult, and that he often consulted then-Dayton offensive line coach Austin King — now an assistant with the Denver Broncos — about it.

“We had talks about me being on the scout team as a smaller guy going against 280-, 290-pound defensive tackles,” Stevens said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this,’ but I grinded it out that freshman season and even being able to put on 80 pounds after that was a grind.”

Said Chamberlin: “But what we found out about him — and we thought this going in — was he’s a physical, aggressive lineman. He wasn’t passive at all and that’s why we were thinking about defense for him, because he is so aggressive and physical, but he showed that same kind of attitude on the offensive line there. So, when you put his outstanding feet with the physical and aggressive attitude, boy, you’ve got a real good offensive lineman.”

Stevens said his 2021 season spent as a left tackle helped him learn how to use his speed and athleticism against defensive ends and that this past fall as a guard against the bigger, brute interior defensive linemen taught him how to use his footwork to gain leverage against heavier players.

He said during his sophomore year he’d drink a half gallon of milk daily to make sure he was the right weight for his position. Stevens is listed at 6-foot-2 on UVa’s roster and he said he’s hovering around 295 pounds currently.

Christ said he’s ready for a more magnified role, too.

The 6-foot-7 315-pounder is certainly big enough to fill a starting spot and he fully understands the level of play needed to start for a Power Five squad, but he only appeared in 11 games as a reserve over three seasons with Penn State. Ten of those appearances were this past fall.

“And I loved Penn State,” he said, “and everything about it, but I graduated and I wanted to have a bigger role, so I sought a different place for my master’s degree and for football.”

Christ, a commit to the Cavaliers out of Dominion High School before flipping his pledge to Penn State, said when he entered the transfer portal, he hoped UVa would inquire.

His brother, Tommy, had played for Virginia, and although Jimmy had other opportunities, he he chose the Cavaliers because of the chance to compete for a starting job and because UVa was “close to home and very familiar to me.”

With his length, Christ is a likely tackle.

“I can play both, because literally during spring ball, I would play right tackle one team period and left tackle the other team period,” he said, “so I’m good for either side and wherever the team needs me.”

His high school coach at Dominion, Drake Woodard, said that’s the type of team-first athlete he was for the Titans as well.

“My first year, that was Jimmy’s senior year,” Woodard said, “and as a coach you’ve got to have people to lean on. You’ve got to not only be the dad to yell at people but also be that player that puts things into perspective for other players so that there’s positive peer pressure that helps. And it was always positive with him, like, ‘Hey man, you’ve got to go lift’ or ‘You’ve got to get to workouts on time.’ It was that kind of stuff that Jimmy embodied.”

A commonality shared by Christ and Stevens, according to their former coaches, is their respective football smarts. Chamberlin said Stevens would spend the last few offseasons teaching the offense to younger players and Woodard said Christ would do the same in high school.

Stevens said he feels like he's learning the Cavaliers’ offense quickly.

UVa has a new offensive line coach, too, in Terry Heffernan, who like Stevens is a Dayton alum. The Cavaliers also incorporated another transfer, former Houston offensive lineman Ugonna Nnanna, for the first time during the spring and they have a group of largely younger returners back, too.

“Even at Dayton, we didn’t have any upperclassmen my sophomore year, so we had to put it together,” Stevens said. “But we were one of the best offensive lines across FCS and FBS to give up the least amount of sacks. Through that experience, and we weren’t draft picks or anything like that and there were teams older than us with great D-linemen, but we went out and tried to do it, so it’s been done before in my experience.”

Christ said the group is readying to hit the ground running next month.

“I’m ready to go in, prepare every day,” he said, “and we’re getting ready for Tennessee right now.”

Stevens said that’ll be a dream realized when the Cavavlirs take the field against the Volunteers for their opener on Sept. 2 in Nashville.

“It’s definitely different going from FCS to FBS,” he said. “It’s the real deal now, so being able to play in a lot of these stadiums, it’s words you can’t describe. It’s going to be pretty cool.”