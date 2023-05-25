Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Here are some tips to help veterans put their skills and experience to good work once they've reentered the civilian world.

Take advantage of transition programs

Most veterans are offered services to help them transition out of the military, including: resume writing assistance, job interview practice, and classes on how to network with employers outside of the military. These programs are invaluable to finding meaningful work apart from the service.

Even if you're already released from the military, many similar programs are still available.

It is also beneficial to connect with other veterans who are working outside of the military. Ask them what they enjoy about their new jobs and what they don't. This will give you an idea of what to look out for on your own job search.

Focus on your strengths

It may seem like you don't have any relevant background experience in the civilian workforce, but military experience brings with it its own benefits. During the job search and interview process, emphasize the strong skill sets that you acquired in the armed forces, such as:

Leadership

Attention to Detail

Perseverance

Adaptability

Problem Solving

Time Management

Don't downplay these attributes. These employee qualities would benefit any prospective employer.

Industries that veterans thrive in

While the military may have equipped you to handle any stressful situation, some jobs are simply better fits for veterans than others. Careers that prior military men and women typically thrive in include:

Healthcare: Registered nurses, Medical and dental assistants, occupational therapy assistant, etc.

Law Enforcement: Police officer, private investigator, parole officer, etc.

Skilled Trades: Electrician, aircraft mechanic, welder, etc.

Transportation: Commercial pilot, air traffic controller, long-distance truck driver, etc.

Telecommunications: Computer programmer, telecom technician, computer support technician, etc.