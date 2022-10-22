20221023_MET_DRONEFEATURE

After enjoying success with his debut EPs, Corey Harper won over some famous fans like Justin Bieber, Cody Simpson and Julia Michaels. The artists took Harper on the road with them as their opening act. Based out of California, Harper said he’s looking forward to headlining his own tour to promote his new album “Future Tense.” “I really split my time between Los Angeles, London and Portland – and wherever music takes me really,” said the 27-year-old singer/songwriter/guitarist. “[But for now] I am living in Malibu on a goat farm tucked away up in the hills. It’s essentially a shed, but I’ve made it feel like a million bucks in here. It’s really peaceful (and) quiet.”